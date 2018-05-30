2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open Psych Sheets Released

2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

June 1st-3rd, 2018

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

50m (LCM)

Psych Sheets

The 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open, a meet that was formerly part of the USA Swimming Grand Prix Series, will take place this weekend on the University of Michigan campus. Besides its role as a high-level local club meet, the event serves as a memory of former University of Michigan Eric Namesnik. Namesnik, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM, was a volunteer assistant for nearby Eastern Michigan University and a club coach for the hosts Club Wolverine before he died in a car crash in 2006 when he was just 35-years old.

Besides a large contingent of club swimmers from Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan who descend on this centralized meet every year, the majority of the University of Michigan varsity team will participate. That includes Felix Auboeck, who was the runner-up last year in both the 500 free and 1650 free at the NCAA Championships. The 2016 Austrian Olympian will swim the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1500 meter freestyles.

His distance training partner PJ Ransford is one of only 9 men who will take on the 800 free.

Also attending the meet is Siobhan Haughey, a Hong Kong national who was 2nd at NCAAs last year in the women’s 200 free.

Among the more unexpected names is that of Wu Qingfeng, a 15-year old from China who is swimming unattached. She was as fast as 24.89 in the 50 free at last year’s Chinese National Games, when she was still 14. This weekend in Ann Arbor, she’ll swim as the #2 seed in the 200 free (2:00.72), the top seed in the 50 free (24.62), and the top seed in the 100 free (54.59).

USA Swimming National Team members Ali DeLoof, Sierra Schmidt, Miranda Tucker, PJ Ransford, Vanessa Krause, and Charlie Swanson will all also be in attendance at the meet.