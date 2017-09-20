In-state Distance Freestyler Brennen Doss Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech

Midlothian, Virginia-native Brennen Doss has made a verbal commit to in-state Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s class of 2022.

“I chose Virginia Tech because when I went to visit I felt right at home. I could not be more excited to spend my next four years as a Hokie!”

Doss is a senior at Monacan High School in Richmond. He swims year-round for Quest Swimming and specializes primarily in distance free, and the longer the distance the better he is. At 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, his highest finishes were in the 1500 free (in which he dropped 3.3 seconds to place 29th) and the 800 free (36th). He also competed in the 200/400 free and 100 fly. At Virginia Swimming’s Long Course Senior Championships, Doss achieved PBs in the 200/400 free and 100 fly, and was a top-8 finisher in the full range of freestyle events from the 200 to the 1500.

Similarly, Doss wrapped up his short course season this past spring with all new times in the 100/500/1000/1650 free, and 50/100/200 fly at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship. He won the 1000 and 1650, was runner-up in the 500, and placed in the top 8 in everything but the 100 fly (9th) and 200 fly (13th).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.17

500 free – 4:27.91

1000 free – 9:12.29

1650 free – 15:34.13

Doss will enter the H2Okies’ class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Alex Wright, Ben Hicks, Dylan Eichberg, Henry Claesson, Keith Myburgh, and Philip Manoff.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].