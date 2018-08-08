CCSA Record-holder Ethan Apisa to Transfer to Virginia Tech for 2018-19

Blacksburg, Virginia-native Ethan Apisa is coming home. After a year at Old Dominion University he will transfer to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (aka Virginia Tech) for the 2018-19 school year. Apisa is the third transfer in for the H2Okies; he will join Hugo Gonzalez and Justin Rich on the roster in the fall.

“I am very excited to announce that I will transferring to Virginia Tech this fall. I can’t wait to begin swimming under Coach Sergio Lopez. I am looking forward to being a part of the team being put together by Coach Sergio and Coach Josh Huger this upcoming season.”

Apisa graduated from Blacksburg High School in 2017, having placed third in the 200 free (1:44.69) and third in the 500 free (4:41.91) during his senior season at the 2017 VHSL 3A State Swimming & Diving Championship. At ODU he swam the second-fastest 1650 free (15:24.78) and 500 free (4:27.86) in the school’s history when he won the former and was runner-up in the latter at CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships at UGA. His mile time set the CCSA meet record. Apisa was named CSCAA Scholar All-American for 2017-18.

Top SCY times:

1650 free: 15:24.78

1000 free: 9:26.58 (In-season)

500 free: 4:27.86

