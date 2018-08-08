2018 Euros: Ben Proud Cracks Textile World Record 50 Free (21.11)

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the first semi-final of the men’s 50m freestyle during tonight’s finals in Glasgow, British speedster Ben Proud threw down the heat, clocking a monster time of 21.11 to take the top seed. That erased his own personal best and British National Record of 21.16 he set just weeks ago at the 2018 Sette Colli to become the 4th fastest performer ever in the event.

Proud had set the stage earlier today in prelims where 23-year-old tied Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev for the top seed of the morning in 21.68. Proud dropped a massive .57 from that time to register 21.11, a mark which now stands as the 5th fastest performance in history. He overtakes American Caeleb Dressel’s 21.15 for the new textile world record, representing the only non-suited time among the top 5 below.

Top 5 Men’s 50m Freestyle Times Ever

  1. 20.91, Cesar Cielo, Brazail, December 2009
  2. 20.94, Fred Bousquet, France, April 2009
  3. 21.02, Cesar Cielo, Brazil, December 2009
  4. 21.08, Cesar Cielo, Brazil, August 2009
  5. 21.11, Ben Proud, GBR, August, 2018

Proud still has the finals in this event yet to come tomorrow evening.

8
CRD

WOW

31 minutes ago
GO SARAH SJÖSTRÖM

AMAZING!!! They have posted it here!!: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dLoVHJakcyE

30 minutes ago
Tony R

And it looked like he eased up on the last two strokes…

4 minutes ago
Dressel Changes in the Stall

The power of having one nipple pierced

29 minutes ago

