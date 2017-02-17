Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel
In this episode, we are talking snorkels. The industry standard design just isn’t cutting it for us anymore, and the team over at Ameo has made a drastic improvement.
We’ve been testing the Ameo Powerbreather for a few weeks now, and for longer distance training styles, we swear by it. It offers an incredibly comfortable design compared to traditional snorkels, and the snorkel is actually designed for you to breathe in more pure oxygen because of its build. You breathe in through the tubes above your head and release your air at the vent by your mouth.
You can purchase the Ameo Powerbreather Here: https://www.powerbreather.com/
Don’t forget to subscribe! New videos every week.
Subscribe Here! ►https://www.youtube.com/c/Phl
Follow us on:
Facebook ►https://www.facebook.com/phle
Twitter ►https://twitter.com/phlexswim
Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phle
Music by David Cutter
See more Phlex Swim Channel Videos:
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Video: You Can Breathe Underwater (Open Water/Triathletes)"
Damn, must be a really compact O2 tank!
@1:46 – “Every time you breathe in new air, it’s pure oxygen.”
Yes, this is an atmospheric air composition joke. Someone swirlie me.