Vicky Xu Downs Big 12 3-Meter Record in Kansas’ Win Over Iowa State

University of Kansas vs. Iowa State

February 8th-9th, 2019

25y, dual meet format

Robinson Natatorium, Lawrence, Kansas

Final score: Kansas 201.5, Iowa State 93.5 Full results



University of Kansas diver Vicky Xu took down the Big 12, Kansas, and Robinson Natatorium records with her 3-meter board performance Saturday against Iowa State.

Xu, who joined the NCAA this semester but is listed as a senior, scored 420.60. Xu bested Maren Taylor’s previous Big 12 record of 414.20, and rattled Christina Louka‘s NCAA record of 437.75, set in 2009. She outscored Iowa State’s second-place finisher Sydney Ronald (306.38) by over 114 points, and Ronald’s teammate Dana Liva took third with a score of 304.35. Xu also won the 1-meter board handily, scoring 330.15 over the second-place finisher Liva (259.20). Ronald was just behind with a score of 254.63.

Kansas junior Jenny Nusbaum kicked off the day with a dominant win in the 200 free, going 1:48.05; the next-fasted finisher, teammate Lauryn Parrish, was 1:51.56. Nusbaum also won the 100 free by over a second, going 50.99 over Iowa State’s Anna Andersen in 52.11. Kansas’ Elizabeth Amato-Hanner also picked up couple commanding wins, taking the 200 back in 1:59.02 (next-fastest swimmer 2:01.77) and 200 IM in 2:05.63 over second-place finisher Lucia Rizzo in 2:08.42; Amato-Hanner also won the 100 back in 55.30.

Rizzo nabbed the only event win for Iowa on the day, out-touching Kansas’ Greta Olson 2:03.67 to 2:03.74 in the 200 fly. The two swapped places in the 100 fly, with Olson taking first in 56.24 and Rizzo second in 57.19. Kansas’ Chrissie Bloomquist won the 500 by nearly eight seconds, finishing in 4:56.73. Iowa State’s Haley Ruegemer was second in 5:04.41. Kansas’ A and B relay squads went 1-2 in the 200 medley, going 1:43.59 and 1:44.18, respectively; Iowa State’s A-team was third in 1:44.30. In the 400 free relay, Kansas’ A-and B-teams went 3:26.85 and 3:30.07, but the B-team was scored as exhibition so Iowa’s A-team toook second in 3:31.38.

PRESS RELEASES

Courtesy: Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior diver Vicky Xu broke three records and set a new lifetime-best Saturday morning inside Robinson Natatorium, as the Kansas swimming and diving team defeated Iowa State, 201.5-93.5.

Xu took down the Big 12 Conference, Kansas and Robinson Natatorium records on the three-meter board with a personal-best performance of 420.60 to claim her fifth first-place finish in six events since joining the team in January.

Xu outscored her opponents by 114.22 points en route to that record-breaking performance, as Iowa State’s Sydney Ronald finished in second with a mark of 306.38.

In addition, Xu’s score of 420.60 was 6.40 points greater than the previous Big 12 mark (Maren Taylor, 414.20, Texas, 2014) and 17.15 points off the NCAA total set by Christina Loukas of Indiana in 2009.

In the pool, the Jayhawks posted a first-place finish in each of the eight events on the day and racked up 11 top-three finishes.

Courtesy: Iowa State Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones (7-4, 2-1 Big 12) were defeated by the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1, 2-0 Big 12) by a score of 201-93 in the final dual meet of the 2018-19 season. The meet was highlighted by Lucia Rizzo’s third 200 fly victory of the year.

The meet started with a solid 200 medley relay performance from the squad of Emily Haan , Martha Haas , Wyli Erlechman and Evan Hundley , touching at 1:44.30 to finish third. Lucia Rizzo was the lone Cyclone to earn a victory in the meet, taking first in the 200 fly with a 2:03.67. The freshman also had a second-place finish in the 200 IM with a 2:08.42 Andersen claimed second in the 100 free with a 52.11. All three divers earned personal-best scores in the three-meter competition, with Sydney Ronald scoring 306.38, Dana Liva with a 304.25 and Jessica Coffin had a 217.95.

Haan and Haas each claimed third-place finishes in the 100 back and 100 breast, Haas adding another top-three finish in the 200 breast. Senior Haley Ruegemer finished third in the 500 free with her fastest in-season time of 5:04.41. Rizzo also had a third-place finish in the 100 fly with her time of 57.19.

“The outcome sure wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Duane Sorenson . “ Lucia Rizzo had a really good meet for us. We had a couple people out sick, but we gave it our best effort and learned a lot of things.”

In the diving well, the Cyclone divers all had solid performances. Dana Liva and Sydney Ronald traded second and third place, Liva leading one-meter with a 259.20 and Ronald with a 254.63. In a five-meter platform exhibition, both Liva and Ronald cracked the 200 mark. Coffin set personal best scores in each event throughout the meet.

“I was really happy with the divers’ performance this weekend,” diving coach Jeff Warrick said. “Today had an exclamation point to it. I was feeling really good with how Sydney, Dana and Jessica dove. It was exciting to see them put up their best scores in the last three-meter finals.”

The Cyclones will return to action on Feb. 27 with the 2019 Big 12 Championships. Follow the team on Twitter (@CycloneSD) or on Facebook at facebook.com/cycloneSD for in-game updates, post-meet recaps and results throughout the season.