Max Verheyen Verbally Commits to Loyola Greyhounds

Baltimore, Maryland’s Max Verheyen, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Gilman School, has verbally committed to swim for nearby Loyola University beginning next fall. He will join Dean Spicer in the class of 2023. Verheyen wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Loyola University Maryland. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. Go greyhounds!”

Verheyen recently swam a pair of personal bests in his individual races at the 2019 MIAA A Conference Championships. He was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.95) and the 500 free (4:37.91) and led off the 4th-place 200 medley relay (24.24) and the 3rd-place 400 free relay (47.54). In club swimming, he has improved in the 50/100/200/1000/1650 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly and 400 IM since the beginning of his senior year. At Richmond Futures last summer, he finaled in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM and earned new best times in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

The Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final at the championship meet. Verheyen would have added points to the Greyhounds’ tally last year by scoring in the 1650 free (top-8), 200 breast (B final), and 200 IM (B final).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 58.09

200 breast – 2:04.78

500 free – 4:37.91

1650 free – 15:50.36

200 IM – 1:50.95

100 free – 47.54

100 fly – 54.53

200 fly – 1:57.62

