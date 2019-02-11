24 Conference Meet Records Broken at GLVC Championships

Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships

February 6-9th

Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, IN

Short Course Yards

Complete Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Drury – 1012 U Indy – 784.5 Truman State – 456 McKendree – 439.5 Bellarmine – 373 Lewis – 250 Missouri St. Louis – 220 William Jewell – 219 Maryville – 108

MEN

U Indy – 801 Missouri S&T – 768.5 McKendree – 627 Drury – 579 Missouri St. Louis – 261.5 Truman State – 231 Lewis – 198 Bellarmine – 197 William Jewell – 145 Maryville – 101

AWARDS

2019 GLVC Women’s Swimming & Diving Major Postseason Awards

GLVC Champion: Drury

GLVC Swimmer of the Year: Bailee Nunn, DU

GLVC Diver of the Year: Cassandra Kury, UINDY

GLVC Freshman of the Year: Tori Sopp, DU

GLVC Coach of the Year: Brian Reynolds, DU

GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award

McKendree

GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Kandis Arlinghaus, BU

Madaline Nelson, DU

Jazzi Kitt, UINDY

Hannah Zuercher, LEWIS

Hannah Schrag, MU

Hallie Dixon, MCK

Emma Stevenson, UMSL

Shannon Dague, TSU

Jacqueline Leonard, WJC

2019 GLVC Men’s Swimming & Diving Major Postseason Awards

GLVC Champion: UIndy

GLVC Swimmer of the Year: Rodrigo Codo Berti, UINDY

GLVC Diver of the Year: Payton Staman, UINDY

GLVC Freshman of the Year: Andy Huffman, S&T

GLVC Coach of the Year: Doug Grooms, S&T

GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award

McKendree

GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Marc McCormick, BU

Dan Maynard, DU

Jakob Pettit, UINDY

Jeremy Burbrink, LEWIS

Jack Riffel, MU

Zach Breeding, MCK

Ethan Shih, S&T

Moises Martinez Camarena, UMSL

John Breen, TSU

Corbin Grimes, WJC

RECAP:

In a whirlwind of a Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, Drury women took their 3rd consecutive team title, while U Indy men defended their title from last year as well. In addition to their 3-peat, Drury also broke the GLVC record for team points, accumulating 1012 points over the course of the meet, notching just one more point than the previous record that stood at 1011 from the very first GLVC Champs in 2014.

Drury’s men’s team, which had won the first 4 GLVC Championships, was bested last year (2018) by U Indy, then slipped another 2 places this year, also being bested by Missouri S&T and McKendree. U Indy defended their title, but actually scored 44 points less than they did last year. Missouri S&T and McKendree each made major gains in points this year, with S&T scorring 194 more points than last year, and McKendree racking up 222 more points than last year.

Bailee Nunn, a Drury junior, was named women’s GLVC Swimmer of the Year after winning her 4 individual events and helping 2 Drury relays to victory, AND breaking the GLVC record in all 4 of her individuals. Nunn started off her meet with a win in the 200 IM, after teammate Tori Sopp broke the GLVC record in prelims with a 2:00.33. Nunn then roared back in finals, shattering the record with a 1:57.68. Nunn is already ranked 2nd all-time for NCAA DII with her personal best of 1:56.51 from last year’s NCAAs. Nunn’s next event was the 100 fly, where she blasted a lifetime best 52.55 to win and break the GLVC record. She then swept the breaststroke events, clocking a 59.59 in the 100 and 2:09.85, breaking the GLVC record in both. She then swam the breast legs on the 200 and 400 medley relays, splitting 27.24 and 59.81 respectively.

Tori Sopp had an incredible showing as a freshman, notching 3 wins and 5 GLVC records. She first broke the GLVC record in prelims of the 200 IM. Then she broke the GLVC record twice, clocking a 4:19.66 in prelims, then shattering that time with a 4:15.59 in finals. Similarly, Sopp then won the 200 fly, breaking the GLVC record in prelims and finals. In prelims she swam a 1:58.62, breaking the previous record by nearly 4 seconds. She then doubled down on that performance in finals, blasting a 1:57.97 to again lower the record. Sopp also won the 100 free, posting a 50.63.

Rodrigo Codo Berti, a U Indy senior, was awarded Men’s GLVC Swimmer of the Year, sweeping the men’s backstroke events, and clocking 2nd and 3rd place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly. He swam a 47.83 in the 100 back, taking the event by over a second. He then edged out a win in the 200 back, touching the wall in 1:45.76, just narrowly ahead of McKendree’s Daniel Buijs (1:45.85). In the 200 IM, Rodgrigo came in 2nd (1:48.99), bested by Missouri S&T freshman Andy Huffman (1:48.57). He then came in 3rd in the 100 fly (48.23), while Drury’s Pavel Semochkin broke the GLVC record with his winning time of 47.25.

There were a whopping 24 GLVC Championship records broken at the meet, 14 women’s and 10 men’s. In addition the the records mentioned above, here is a list of the GLVC records:

Men’s 50 free: Xander Skinner (McKendree) – 19.65 (also had broken the record in prelims – 19.85)

Men’s 100 fly: Morgan Meyer (S&T) – 47.55 (Semochkin broke this record again later in the meet)

Men’s 200 free relay: McKendree – 1:19.33

Women’s 200 free: Erica Dahlgren (Drury) – 1:50.07

Men’s 400 medley relay: Missouri S&T – 3:13.43

Men’s 100 free: Xander Skinner (McKendree) – 43.15 (broke record originally in prelims – 43.53

Women’s 200 back: Edda Skoric (U Indy) – 1:55.80 (broke record originally in prelims – 1:57.21

Women’s 1650 free: Allison Weber (Drury) – 16:47.27

Men’s 400 free relay (McKendree) – 2:54.72

Women’s 1 meter diving: Cassandra Kury (U Indy) – 455.15

Men’s 1 meter diving: Payton Staman (U Indy) – 515.20

One other race of note, Matthew Sims of Bellarmine became the first Bellarmine Knight to win a men’s GLVC title, taking the men’s 200 fly with a school record 1:46.23.