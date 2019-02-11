UCSD Secures Commitment from Maltese Record-holder Francesca Falzon Young

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Francesca Falzon Young, who lives in Dubai and swims for Hamilton Aquatics and the Maltese Swimming Federation, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego for 2019-20. She will join Gina Galloway, Juli Arzave, Katie Capelli, Katja Pavicevic, and Sophie Francis in the Tritons’ class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to the University of California, San Diego! I am looking forward to developing myself athletically and academically amongst the amazing and talented swimmers. I would like to thank my coach and family for helping me get to where I am and always being so supportive throughout my swimming and academic journey. Also, I want to thank my future coaches, Coach David Marsh and Coach Marko Djordjevic for making me feel so welcome when I visited the beautiful campus. I can’t wait to join the Triton family and make an impact in and out of the pool! Go Tritons!!”

Young specializes in freestyle and backstroke. She has represented Malta at a number of international competitions, including European Junior Championships, European Championships, FINA Airweave World Cup, and World Championships. Young is a Maltese national record-holder in various backstroke and freestyle events, including LCM 50 back and SCM 50/100/200/400 free, 50/100 back, 50 fly, and 400 IM, as well as a number of relays.

Young’s best times, converted, would have made the A final in the 50 free, the B final in the 100 free, and the C final in the 100 back at the 2018 MPSF Championships.

LCM (converted to SCY):

50 back – 30.45 (26.89)

100 back – 1:07.70 (59.90)

50 free – 26.71 (23.34)

100 free – 58.81 (51.54)

