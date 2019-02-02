Canadian National Junior Teamer Katja Pavicevic Commits to UC San Diego

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katja Pavicevic of Toronto, Ontario in Canada has committed to the University of California, San Diego for 2019-20. She will join Gina Galloway, Juli Arzave, Katie Capelli, and Sophie Francis in the Tritons’ class of 2023.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of California San Diego! I am looking forward to becoming a valuable contributor to the Tritons’ upcoming and talented team, and further developing my swimming at the highest level. Thankful for my parents, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today and a huge thank you to my future coaches David Marsh and Marko Djordjevic for making me feel at home from the moment I stepped on campus. I know that UCSD is the perfect school for me to succeed both in and out of the pool and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing family! GO TRITONS!”

Pavicevic is a senior at North Toronto Collegiate Institute and swims year-round under Bill O’Toole at Toronto Swim Club. She represented Canada at the Junior World Championships, swimming the 50/100/200 breast, and at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. She finished 11th in the 200 IM and 12th in the 400 IM in Fiji.

At the 2018 Canadian Swimming Trials, Pavicevic finaled in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM. She was runner-up in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at the 2018 Ontario Summer Provincial Championships and won gold in the 100/200 breast and silver in the 200/400 IM at the 2018 Ontario Spring Provincial Championships.

San Diego finished 7th at the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships. Pavicevic’s top times, converted, would have scored in the A finals of the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM and the B final of the 100 breast.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 32.71 (28.56)

100 breast – 1:11.37 (1:02.49)

200 breast – 2:29.55 (2:11.12)

200 IM – 2:17.92 (2:01.36)

400 IM – 4:54.65 (4:19.68)

