Danny Berlitz Decommits from Auburn, Signs NLI with Michigan

After originally committing to Auburn University, 2x PIAA state champion Danny Berlitz has announced that he signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan. He will join fellow commits Andrew Trepanier, Cam Peel, Christian Farricker, Donald Scott, Jack McCurdy, Nadav Aaronson, Noah Yarian, and River Wright in the Wolverines’ class of 2023.

“I am excited to announce that I officially signed to swim and further my education at the University of Michigan, a lifelong dream since I started swimming. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all their help along the way. Go Blue “

Berlitz is a senior at Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. He swims year-round for Parkland Aquatic Club in Allentown and specializes in distance free and IM. He won the 200 IM (1:49.97) at the 2018 PIAA 2A Swimming and Diving Championships and the 500 free (4:33.66) at the 2017 State Meet. Berlitz won the 1500 free and placed 3rd in the 400 IM at Geneva Futures last summer. He finished 5th in the 5K (1:02:28.1) at the USA Swimming 2017 Men’s Open Water Junior National Championship. Recently, he updated his times in the 200 free, 50/200 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM at the RMSC Holiday Invitational in December.

Berlitz will overlap one year with Tommy Cope, Jacob Montague, Charlie Swanson, Miles Smachlo, and Jeremy Babinet, all of whom scored in the IM at 2018 B1Gs, as well as distance freestyler Felix Auboeck. He’ll have two years with Will Roberts and Ricardo Vargas.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.97

400 IM – 3:56.50

500 free – 4:28.67

1650 free – 15:34.62

200 breast – 2:02.84

200 back – 1:49.81

