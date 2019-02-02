Idaho Secures Commitment from 2x IHSAA 5A State Champ Haylee Buyers

Haylee Buyers, a senior at Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho, has committed to swim for the in-state University of Idaho beginning in the 2019-20 school year. She will join Alexa Teneyck, Bindi Pedersen, Morgan Votava, Rylie Jones, and Taylor Juran in the Vandals’ class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to continue my education and swimming career at the university of Idaho. Coach Mark and the Idaho girls are amazing people and I can’t wait to get into the pool with them! The campus is beautiful and a perfect fit for my college experience.”

Buyers won the 100 fly (57.79) and was runner-up in the 100 back (58.12) at the 2018 Idaho High School Activities 5A Swim Championships. She also contributed, along with her younger sister Amelia Buyers, to the winning 200 free relay.

In club swimming, Buyers represents Boise YMCA and swims a full slate of events: free, back, fly, and IM. She competed at the recent 2019 Washington Open and finaled in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM, updated her PBs in the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. In long course season, she swam at Santa Clara Futures and Mt. Hood Sectionals, finishing the summer with new times in the 100/200 free, 50 back, and 100 fly.

Idaho came in 3rd at the 2018 WAC Championships, only 16 points out of second place. Buyers’ best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly and the C final of the 100 fly. Buyers will overlap a year with current juniors Dhani Freeland, a B-finalist in the 100 back and 100 fly and Katy Older, a C-finalist in the 200 back and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.72

100 back – 57.34

200 back – 2:04.38

50 fly – 25.25

100 fly – 57.60

200 fly – 2:08.16

200 IM – 2:07.41