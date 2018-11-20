Versatile Bindi Pedersen Commits to Idaho Vandals

Bindi Pedersen from Marysville, Washington signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Idaho and will start in the fall of 2019. Pederson plans to study Chemistry at Idaho with a goal of getting her masters degree in Pharmacy.

“I’m so excited to be a Vandal and to see what the next four years hold for me. I loved the campus and the people there. I want to see how I will grow and who I’ll be at the end of it. The future is a mystery and I’m ready to discover it.”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Pedersen is in her senior year at Grace Academy, although she competed with Marysville Getchell High School through her junior year. She has swum for WAVE Aquatics in Kirkland for the last four years during which time she has broken WAVE team records in the Girls 17-18 SCY 100 fly and 200 fly, and the Girls 15-16 SCY 100 IM. She has also broken team records in the Girls Open LCM 200 IM, the Girls 17-18 LCM 100 fly and 200 fly, and the Girls 13-14 LCM 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fFly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She also owns four Getchell High School records and she erased a 19-year-old District record in the 200 IM on her way to a 2nd-place finish at the 2017 state meet.

The Vandals finished 3rd at the 2018 WAC Championships, just 16 points out of second place. Pedersen would have added points in the A finals of the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and the B final of the 100 fly. She will join Alexa Teneyck and Rylie Jones in the class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.99

200 breast – 2:18.74

100 fly – 56.16

200 fly – 2:04.94

200 IM – 2:04.04

400 IM – 4:27.03