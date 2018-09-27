SAC’s Alexa Teneyck Makes Verbal Commitment to Idaho

Phoenix, Arizona’s Alexa Teneyck has announced her intention to swim for the University of Idaho in the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Idaho! Thank you to my amazing family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. I’m so excited to be a part of this amazing program for the next 4 years! Go Vandals💛🖤”

Teneyck is a senior at Arcadia High School in Phoenix; she swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club. At the 2017 Arizona State Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships last November she placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:54.88) and 8th in the 500 free (5:11.76) and swam on a pair of A-final relays.

In club swimming, Teneyck extends her range out to the mile. All her best SCY times come from 2018 Four Corners Sectionals:

1650 free – 17:31.01

1000 free – 10:24.10

500 free – 5:05.40

200 free – 1:53.80

100 free – 53.58

Idaho placed 3rd at the 2018 WAC Championships, only 16 points out of second. Teneyck’s best times would have scored points for the Vandals in the 1650 free (15th), 500 free (C final), and 200 free (C final); she was .13 out of scoring position in the 100 free.