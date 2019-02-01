Practice + Pancakes: UGA Postgrads Light Up Wednesday Pace Set

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Continuing on the Southeast SwimSwam Pancake Tour 2019, we stopped at Georgia on a Wednesday. If you didn’t see the morning practice from that day, don’t worry! It’s right here for your viewing pleasure. In the afternoon, the dawgs were doing a pace set, although not everyone’s was quite the same.

The main group (majority of the swimmers), which included olympians Gunnar Bentz, Jay Litherland, Melanie Margalis, and Chase Kalisz, were all doing the same main set, which went as follows:

8×50 Pace @ :45

300 pull or drill/swim

6×50 Faster than pace @ :55

200 EZ

4×50 MAX @ 1:10

100 EZ

16×25 1 FAST / 1 EZ @ :30

100 EZ

We also got to see the UGA men’s breaststroke group in action, which included postgrads Nic Fink and Andrew Wilson as well as current UGA swimmer James Guest.

Over in the sprint group, which included postgrads Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds, they were doing more of a Max VO2 set, yet one that still added up to 20×50 at a certain effort. Their workout included 50’s of stroke fast, 50’s with paddles, 50 25 kick/25 swim fast, and ended with a 100 for time. On this 100, Hinds touched at 49.5 (free) while Smoliga touched at 52.6 (back).