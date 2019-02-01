Water Polo Week 3 Features 7 Top 10 Affairs

Week 3 NCAA Water Polo action got underway on Thursday with an exhibition match between No. 1 USC and the Chinese National Team.

57 other matches round out the weekend of play, including 31 matches between Top 25 and vote-getting sides as well as a handful of exhibition matches.

#5 Hawaii and #10 UC Santa Barbara will face four Top 25/RV foes, while several others will play in three contests against ranked opponents.

Friday features tournaments in Providence, Rhode Island, in Tempe, Arizona, with vote-getter Brown and #7 Arizona State acting as the host squads.

Friday evening also brings the first Top 10 matchup of the week as #5 Hawaii makes its mainland debut, facing off with #3 UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center. The Rainbow Wahine (4-0) look to end the Bruins’ current seven-match win streak.

Saturday’s schedule includes matches across the country with action continuing at the Bruno Classic in Providence, Rhode Island, with 11 matches, and at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe with seven contests.

Four Top 15 matches make up the UCLA Mini Tournament in Los Angeles as #3 UCLA, #5 Hawaii, #14 Fresno State and #15 Loyola Marymount butt heads.

Five Top 20 contests and two exhibition games with the Chinese National Team comprise Day 1 of the Stanford Invitational. The tournament will pit #8 Michigan against #2 Stanford and #4 Cal and also includes a battle between #8 Pacific and the #4 Bears.

The weekend wraps up with Day 3 of the Bruno Classic and Cross Conference Challenge and Day 2 at Stanford.

In Tempe, a morning contest between #10 UC Santa Barbara and #7 Arizona State highlights the action.

In Palo Alto, four more Top 20 matches are on the slate, including a lunchtime meeting between powerhouses #4 Cal and #2 Stanford. #8 Pacific and #8 Michigan will battle it out later in the day.