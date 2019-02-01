Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Water Polo Week 3 Features 7 Top 10 Affairs

Week 3 NCAA Water Polo action got underway on Thursday with an exhibition match between No. 1 USC and the Chinese National Team.

57 other matches round out the weekend of play, including 31 matches between Top 25 and vote-getting sides as well as a handful of exhibition matches.

#5 Hawaii and #10 UC Santa Barbara will face four Top 25/RV foes, while several others will play in three contests against ranked opponents.

Friday features tournaments in Providence, Rhode Island, in Tempe, Arizona, with vote-getter Brown and #7 Arizona State acting as the host squads.

Friday evening also brings the first Top 10 matchup of the week as #5 Hawaii makes its mainland debut, facing off with #3 UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center. The Rainbow Wahine (4-0) look to end the Bruins’ current seven-match win streak.

Saturday’s schedule includes matches across the country with action continuing at the Bruno Classic in Providence, Rhode Island, with 11 matches, and at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe with seven contests.

Four Top 15 matches make up the UCLA Mini Tournament in Los Angeles as #3 UCLA, #5 Hawaii, #14 Fresno State and #15 Loyola Marymount butt heads.

Five Top 20 contests and two exhibition games with the Chinese National Team comprise Day 1 of the Stanford Invitational. The tournament will pit #8 Michigan against #2 Stanford and #4 Cal and also includes a battle between #8 Pacific and the #4 Bears.

The weekend wraps up with Day 3 of the Bruno Classic and Cross Conference Challenge and Day 2 at Stanford.

In Tempe, a morning contest between #10 UC Santa Barbara and #7 Arizona State highlights the action.

In Palo Alto, four more Top 20 matches are on the slate, including a lunchtime meeting between powerhouses #4 Cal and #2 Stanford. #8 Pacific and #8 Michigan will battle it out later in the day.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
Jan. 31
8 p.m. (Exh.) China #1 USC
Feb. 1
9 p.m. #5 Hawaii #3 UCLA
Bruno Classic (Providence, Rhode Island)
5:45 p.m. #16 Wagner RV Brown Watch
8:30 p.m. LaSalle RV Brown Watch
Cross Conference Challenge (Tempe, Arizona)
1 p.m. #12 Princeton #7 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
2:15 p.m. #25 Azusa Pacific #10 UC Santa Barbara Live Stats
6:30 p.m. #25 Azusa Pacific #12 Princeton Live Stats
Feb. 2
10:30 a.m. St. Francis (N.Y.) Cal Lutheran Watch
12 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Redlands
3 p.m. Santa Clara RV Cal State East Bay
Bruno Classic (Providence, Rhode Island)
8 a.m. RV Bucknell Siena Live Stats Watch
9:15 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) LaSalle Watch
10:30 a.m. Cal Lutheran St. Francis Brooklyn Watch
11:45 a.m. #18 Harvard #16 Wagner Watch
1 p.m. #20 Marist RV Brown Watch
2:15 p.m. RV Bucknell LaSalle Watch
3:30 p.m. St. Francis (PA) #16 Wagner Watch
4:45 p.m. Cal Lutheran RV Brown Watch
6 p.m. #18 Harvard Siena Watch
7:15 p.m. RV Bucknell #20 Marist Watch
8:30 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn RV Brown Watch
Cross Conference Challenge (Tempe, Arizona)
11 a.m. #10 UC Santa Barbara #12 Princeton Live Stats
12:15 p.m. #25 Asuza Pacific Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
1:30 p.m. RV Iona #7 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
2:45 p.m. #10 UC Santa Barbara #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats
4 p.m. #12 Princeton Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #25 Azusa Pacific #7 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
6:30 p.m. #24 Cal Baptist RV Iona Live Stats
UCLA Mini Tournament (Los Angeles)
11:30 a.m. #15 Loyola Marymount #3 UCLA
12:45 p.m. #14 Fresno State #3 UCLA
2 p.m. #5 Hawaii #15 Loyola Marymount
3:15 p.m. #5 Hawaii #14 Fresno State
4:30 p.m. UCLA Alumnae #3 UCLA
Stanford Invite (Palo Alto, Calif.)
12 p.m. (Exh.) China #8 Pacific Live Stats
1:15 p.m. #8 Michigan #2 Stanford Live Stats
2:30 p.m. #19 Indiana #4 Cal Live Stats
3:45 p.m. (Exh.) China #13 UC Davis Live Stats
7:30 p.m. #19 Indiana #2 Stanford Live Stats
8:45 p.m. #8 Pacific #4 Cal Live Stats
8:45 p.m. #8 Michigan #13 UC Davis Live Stats
Feb. 3
5 p.m. #5 Hawaii #21 UC San Diego Live Stats
Bruno Classic (Providence, Rhode Island)
8 a.m. Siena Cal Lutheran Watch
9:10 a.m. St. Francis (PA) St. Francis Brooklyn Watch
10:20 a.m #18 Harvard LaSalle Watch
11:30 a.m. RV Bucknell #16 Wagner Watch
12:40 p.m. St. Francis (PA) Cal Lutheran Watch
1:50 p.m. Siena RV Brown Watch
Cross Conference Challenge (Tempe, Arizona)
10 a.m. #10 UC Santa Barbara #7 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
11:15 a.m. Cal State Monterey Bay #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats
1:45 p.m. #10 UC Santa Barbara RV Iona Live Stats
3:15 p.m. #24 Cal Baptist #7 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
10 a.m. RV Iona Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
Stanford Invite (Palo Alto, Calif.)
11:30 a.m. (Exh.) #8 Michigan China Live Stats
12:40 p.m. #8 Pacific #13 UC Davis Live Stats
1:50 p.m. (Exh.) China #19 Indiana Live Stats
3:30 p.m. #4 Cal #2 Stanford Live Stats
4:45 p.m. #19 Indiana #13 UC Davis Live Stats
4:45 p.m. #8 Pacific #8 Michigan Live Stats
6 p.m. (Exh.) China #4 Cal Live Stats

