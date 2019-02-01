Meet the Stars of NCAA Water Polo Week 2

Week 2 of the NCAA Women’s Water Polo action belonged to the goal scorers, and they were aplenty with several top players cashing in for hat tricks or more.

Here’s a look at some of the standout performances amongst the nation’s best as well as a round up of the top players by virtue of conference awards.

#1 USC cruised to 8-0 with wins over Concordia (CA) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday at the CBU Mini Invitational in Riverside, amassing 44 goals, while blanking the competition. 16 different players scored in the contests, including a four-goal effort by Mireia Guiral and a hat trick by Bayley Weber vs. Concordia. Against CMS, Alejandra Aznar led the way with four scores, while Verica Bakoc added three goals. Holding things down in the goal were Amanda Longan (9 saves vs. Concordia) and Holly Parker (5 saves vs. CMS).

Stanford got some big production from several players on opening weekend as it outscore foes 67-15 and now leads the MPSF in goals per game (22.33). Sarah Klass notched a career-best five goals in the team's season debut vs. #11 Long Beach State (25-4). Aria Fischer and Hannah Shabb scored four goals apiece in the 23-7 win over Fresno State, while Madison Stamen notched a hat trick. Against San Jose State (19-4), the Cardinal got a six-goal effort from Makenzie Fischer and a five bagger by Madison Stamen. Stamen is now the MPSF's leading scorer with 4.00 goals per game, while Makenzie Fischer is second with 3.67 per game.

Maddie Musselman netted a career-high five goals as #3 UCLA bested #13 UC Davis 13-8, while Val Ayala turned in a hat trick in the team's 14-9 win over #17 Fresno State.

#4 Cal had two four-goal efforts on the weekend as Sarah Siepker turned in four scores in the second half of the team's 14-10 win over #17 Fresno State. Brigit Mulder scored four goals in the team's 13-11 comeback win over UC Davis, all in the second half, as the team rallied from down 10-7 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

#5 Hawaii's Irene Gonzalez netted four goals as Hawaii posted a 10-7 win over #7 Arizona State, helping the Rainbow Wahine to their best start since 2010 (4-0).

#14 San Jose State saw Olga Descalzi put in a career best five goals in the Spartans' 15-8 upset of #11 Long Beach State

put in a career best five goals in the Spartans’ 15-8 upset of #11 Long Beach State Cal State Monterey Bay’s Morgan Tucker netted four goals in the team’s loss to Santa Clara, while Kaitlin Rooney added a hat trick.

Players of the Week

Big West

Player of the Week: Irene Gonzalez, Hawaii

Totaled four goals, two assists and a steal in the Rainbow Wahine’s 10-7 win over then #5 Arizona State; notched her fourth three-goal game of the year.

CWPA

No awards

Golden Coast Conference

Player of the Week: Trystyn Vuori, Fresno State

Finished the Cal Cup with nine goals, including a team and career-high three goals in an upset win over #11 Long Beach State (11-9).

MAAC

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Van Reeken, Iona

Notched five goals on 10 shots and drew six kickouts to go with three steals.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jordin Hale, Iona

Stopped six shots, while allowing 10 goals in the loss to Harvard (10-7), while making 20 saves to just seven goals in a 20-12 win over Villanova; posted a .605 save percentage.

Rookie of the Week: Kaysie Stuba, Villanova

Accounted for six goals, three assists and two steals in losses to Harvard and Iona.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Makenzie Fisher, Stanford

Fischer notched 11 goals (3.7 per game) in Stanford’s three wins, with a hat trick in the 25-4 win over #11 Long Beach State, two against #17 Fresno State (23-7) and a career-high six in a 19-4 victory over #14 San Jose State.

Newcomer of the Week: Madison Stamen

Stamen led the Cardinal with 12 goals (4.0 per game), four against LBSU, a hat trick against Fresno State and five against SJSU.

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

No selection

Western Water Polo Association

Player of the Week: Sam Witt, Fresno Pacific