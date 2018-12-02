DART’s Morgan Votava and Alissa Ongaco Headed to D1 Programs

Californians Morgan Votava from Lincoln and Alissa Ongaco from Roseville have committed to swim in the NCAA Division I next fall. Votava is headed to the University of Idaho, while Ongaco will matriculate at the University of Wyoming. Both are Sierra Nevada SNS Scholar Athletes and swim for head coach Brian Nabeta at DART Swimming.

Morgan Votava

Whitney High School senior Votava will swim for the University of Idaho next fall, joining Alexa Teneyck, Bindi Pedersen, Rylie Jones, and Taylor Juran in the class of 2023. Votava is a backstroke/IM specialist. She had an outstanding season throughout her junior year of high school. Beginning with College Station Sectionals in March, where she notched PBs in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, she went on to improve her lifetime bests in the 50 back, 100 back, and 200 IM in high school season. There she finished 12th in the 100 back and 14th in the 200 IM; she also led off the 9th-place medley relay and swam a leg (24.74) on the 7th-place 200 free relay. This summer, she updated her best LCM times at Western Zone Senior Long Course Championships in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:08.06

100 back – 59.17

50 back – 28.23

400 IM – 4:40.18

200 IM – 2:11.91

Alissa Ongaco

Ongaco is a senior at Granite Bay High School where she excels in breast, IM and freestyle. She finished 13th, one place ahead of Votava, in the 200 IM (2:11.57) and contributed to Granite Bay’s 3rd-place 400 free relay (54.02). She competed at Santa Clara Futures this summer in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She finaled in both breaststrokes and picked up a new PB (1:15.59) in the 100 breast. Ongaco will suit up for Wyoming with fellow class of 2023 commit Claire Rankin.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:21.62

100 breast – 1:06.63

200 IM – 2:11.57

50 free – 25.31

100 free – 55.03