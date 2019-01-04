CIF-SDS Division 1 Champ Juli Arzave Commits to UC San Diego

Juli Arzave, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from San Diego, California, will remain close to home for her collegiate career. Arzave committed to swim and study at the University of California, San Diego beginning in 2019-20. She will suit up with Katie Capelli and Sophie Francis in the class of 2023.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at UCSD. I am extremely thrilled to study at an amazing school and swim under the prestigious David Marsh and coaching staff. Thank you to everyone that’s helped me through this journey! Go tritons 💙💛🔱!!!”

Arzave is a senior at San Diego’s Bonita Vista High School. At the 2018 CIF-San Diego Section Division 1 Championships, she won the 500 free (4:56.30) and placed third in the 200 free (1:54.22). She went on to the California State Meet and finished 5th in the 500 (4:50.83). This summer she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine and came in 4th in the 1500 free, dropping 10.3 seconds to touch in a PB of 16:45.10. She also competed in the 100/200/400/800 free and made finals in the 400 (20th). In December, Arzave swam at Winter Nationals and again made finals in the 400m free. She finished 22nd in the 400, 20th in the 800, and 16th in the 1500. She closed out 2018 at the San Diego-Imperial LSC Age Group Championships where she notched PBs in the 50 free, mile, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Arzave will shore up UCSD’s distance group when she arrives in the fall. She would have been the Tritons’ top finisher, and the runner-up overall, in the 500/1000/1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at 2018 PCSC Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:38.05

1000 free – 9:59.04

500 free – 4:50.66

200 free – 1:52.23

400 IM – 4:22.54

200 fly – 2:03.42

