3x NCISAA State Champion Sophie Francis Makes Verbal Pledge to UCSD

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Sophie Francis has announced she will swim for UC San Diego beginning in the fall of 2019. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Charlotte Country Day School, Francis swims year-round at SwimMAC Carolina.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, San Diego starting in the fall of 2019. I’d like to thank all of the coaches, teammates, friends, and most importantly my family for helping me have the opportunity to train with and compete for such an incredible school. I chose UCSD because it gives me the perfect balance of an incredible swim program and the highest level of academics, not to mention that it is located in the most beautiful part of the country. Another thank you to my future coaches David Marsh and Marko Djordjevic for welcoming me to this incredible family. Can’t wait to join the class of 2023, and Go Tritons!! 💙🔱”

As a sophomore, Francis won both the 50 free (24.27) and 100 free (52.15) at the 2017 NCISAA 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. In 2018 she again won the 50 free (23.78) and was runner-up in 100 free (51.20), coming within 1/100 of repeating her 2017 title. After notching a PB at the high school state meet, Francis went best times in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Cary Sectionals in March. This summer she improved her times in the LCM 100/200/400 free and 100 back.

Francis would have scored for the Tritons in the A finals of the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free at the 2018 PCSC Championships. She will have two years to train with rising sophomore Ciara Franke who won the 200, was runner-up in the 50, and took 5th in the 100. Francis will also overlap with rising junior Alayna Gocke, another of the 5 Tritons who made the A final in the 200 free at conference.

Top SCY Times:

50 free: 78

100 free: 86

200 free: 1:51.06

400 IM: 4:26.33

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].