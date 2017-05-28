10 Ways to Be the Worst Swim Parent Ever

by Elizabeth Wickham
I have experience at making mistakes as a swim parent. Fifteen years of it. I put together this list of things parents do that drive our kids and coaches crazy—with help from my daughter. Mind you, I have not done everything on the list, but I have seen all of these examples.
Most swim parents are the best people you’ll meet. They are encouraging, excited, willing to help and fun. These traits make long hours around the pool enjoyable and worthwhile.
Here are 10 behaviors guaranteed to drive swimmers and coaches crazy:
One
Insist your child be moved up into a higher group when the coach doesn’t think they’re the right age or developmentally ready.
Two
Coach your swimmer before and after their swims and at practice.
Three
Pace up and down the deck as your child races, yelling the entire time.
Four
Talk badly about other swimmers, families and coaches—in front of your child.
Five
Never volunteer and be the parent who has to be chased down to fill a timing chair. Don’t you love the excuse—“I have kids to watch, I can’t time.”
Six
Hover under the coaches’ tents during meets, blocking coaches views and getting in the way—which is an outdoor pool problem.
Seven
Film every race and practice and insist your child sits with you to review them.
Eight
Carry a clipboard and stop watch. Write down all your child’s times—and the times of their teammates and competitors.
Nine
Argue with the refs when your child DQs.
Ten
Never be happy and always complain about everything. All the time.
What other things do swim parents do that drive our kids and coaches crazy?
Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.
Leave a Reply
53 Comments on "10 Ways to Be the Worst Swim Parent Ever"
I am proud to do items 2 and 7. I will not bow to the coaching cartel that is USA Swimming.
Sorry but if you need a top 10 list because SwimSwam needs one then you should 100% find a replacement for 7. It is one of the best ways to help a child even if you know nothing about swimming.
Seriously? You are proud? You shouldn’t be. Best way to make your kid hate swimming.
So is it OK to help your child with math homework but not swimming?
It’s different. With math, teachers encourage and often require parental involvement to help students succeed. I am sure all coaches would encourage parental involvement to show you care: mental support, nutrition, volunteering & etc. As for swimming-specific issues, unless you work with your kid’s coach collaboratively, doing #2 & #7 almost certainly would create confusion for your swimmer.
Wrong. Coming up with different ways to solve math problems than a school teacher is perfectly analogous to a parent giving stroke tips to their child. One is an accepted behavior while the other is frowned upon by SwimSwam readers.
It’s frowned upon by almost everyone in the swimming community
should the coach come and tell you how to do your job?
Coaches Coach
Parents Parent
Swimmers Swim
Except, are you a swimming coach? For, if not, they are almost more certainly capable of teaching your child.
I think you are the kind of person who always have the reason over Everyone.
Haha!! As a teacher, I implore you, DON’T HELP WITH THE HOMEWORK! Short answer, no, that’s not ok either!
You’re proud to do 2 and 7? Lol ????
I’m sure your child’s coaches know what they’re doing
If you feel they don’t know what they are doing, then fire them or pick a different team to swim for. How would this person like the Coach telling them how to parent? I bet that would be a lively conversation…
Are you serious? Filming each practice?? You must have zero confidence in your coaches. Let it go and your child will thank you later. The only exception in #7 (for me) is that sometimes my child wants me to tape a certain race because he is working on something new and his coach wants to review it with him. Our club is big and our coaches never film any races during a meet.
I ask my parents to film my races…especially when suited up and tapered. I like watching them they are pretty helpful. However input from prents is one of the worst things to receive imo. Also dont be that parent who watches every swim practice, every kid on the team hates. Trust me..
Why don’t you become a coach then since you know so much about the sport.
He couldn’t because he needs 100 percent attention on his own kid.
“The coaching cartel”
It is one of the best ways to help a child even if you know nothing about swimming.
Seriously?? How are you helping if, as you say, you know nothing about the sport…wow
Run a practice, take over for the coach..he/she are coaches because chances are they have knowledge and experience
You’re putting too much pressure on the child. Won’t work long term. You have a. 12U right? They say this works til they turn 13 , then watch out because your swimmer will start hating your over involvement.
#2 and #7 are ok in moderation, and ONLY when you perceive your child is in the mood to listen. Otherwise you are accelerating his retirement without realizing it!
Every elite swimmer has a private coach???? NOPE. I didn’t. None of my top D1 college teammates did either.
Wow! Making a top D1 team without ever once having private lessons in your entire life is impressive. Having an entire team achieve the same feat, however, is simply not believable.
Or, you don’t recognize privilege when you grew up in it. Those private lessons are an awfully big advantage that just about every top swimmer has enjoyed at one point or another in his or her career. And yes, that constitutes private coaching (pretty sure it’s actually the main component!).
Bet you’re a joy to have on the team! If you aren’t happy with the coaching, find another team. You are there to support your swimmer…if they want your advice, they will ask for it!
Add: Don’t pay your bills, read Club emails, or pay attention to meet entry deadlines. Suck up valuable time & energy from the staff by arguing over every fee, and requesting exceptions to every policy.
This times 10! I’ve seen this happen SO many times and it’s very frustrating.