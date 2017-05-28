10 Ways to Be the Worst Swim Parent Ever

by Elizabeth Wickham

I have experience at making mistakes as a swim parent. Fifteen years of it. I put together this list of things parents do that drive our kids and coaches crazy—with help from my daughter. Mind you, I have not done everything on the list, but I have seen all of these examples.

Most swim parents are the best people you’ll meet. They are encouraging, excited, willing to help and fun. These traits make long hours around the pool enjoyable and worthwhile.

Here are 10 behaviors guaranteed to drive swimmers and coaches crazy:

One

Insist your child be moved up into a higher group when the coach doesn’t think they’re the right age or developmentally ready.

Two

Coach your swimmer before and after their swims and at practice.

Three

Pace up and down the deck as your child races, yelling the entire time.

Four

Talk badly about other swimmers, families and coaches—in front of your child.

Five

Never volunteer and be the parent who has to be chased down to fill a timing chair. Don’t you love the excuse—“I have kids to watch, I can’t time.”

Six

Hover under the coaches’ tents during meets, blocking coaches views and getting in the way—which is an outdoor pool problem.

Seven

Film every race and practice and insist your child sits with you to review them.

Eight

Carry a clipboard and stop watch. Write down all your child’s times—and the times of their teammates and competitors.

Nine

Argue with the refs when your child DQs.

Ten

Never be happy and always complain about everything. All the time.

What other things do swim parents do that drive our kids and coaches crazy?

Elizabeth WickhamElizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

Leave a Reply

53 Comments on "10 Ways to Be the Worst Swim Parent Ever"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Anonymous

I am proud to do items 2 and 7. I will not bow to the coaching cartel that is USA Swimming.

Sorry but if you need a top 10 list because SwimSwam needs one then you should 100% find a replacement for 7. It is one of the best ways to help a child even if you know nothing about swimming.

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
Swim mom

Seriously? You are proud? You shouldn’t be. Best way to make your kid hate swimming.

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
Anonymous

So is it OK to help your child with math homework but not swimming?

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
NEWTOSWIMSWAM

It’s different. With math, teachers encourage and often require parental involvement to help students succeed. I am sure all coaches would encourage parental involvement to show you care: mental support, nutrition, volunteering & etc. As for swimming-specific issues, unless you work with your kid’s coach collaboratively, doing #2 & #7 almost certainly would create confusion for your swimmer.

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
Anonymous

Wrong. Coming up with different ways to solve math problems than a school teacher is perfectly analogous to a parent giving stroke tips to their child. One is an accepted behavior while the other is frowned upon by SwimSwam readers.

11 months 19 days ago
11 months 19 days ago
PVSFree

It’s frowned upon by almost everyone in the swimming community

11 months 19 days ago
11 months 19 days ago
Anon #2

should the coach come and tell you how to do your job?

Coaches Coach
Parents Parent
Swimmers Swim

11 months 18 days ago
11 months 18 days ago
SwimmerFoxJet

Except, are you a swimming coach? For, if not, they are almost more certainly capable of teaching your child.

11 months 16 days ago
11 months 16 days ago
Ruben Arevalo Galindo

I think you are the kind of person who always have the reason over Everyone.

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
Super_jenn

Haha!! As a teacher, I implore you, DON’T HELP WITH THE HOMEWORK! Short answer, no, that’s not ok either!

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
James Guy

You’re proud to do 2 and 7? Lol ????

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
PVSFree

I’m sure your child’s coaches know what they’re doing

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
DeeNadj

If you feel they don’t know what they are doing, then fire them or pick a different team to swim for. How would this person like the Coach telling them how to parent? I bet that would be a lively conversation…

11 months 14 days ago
11 months 14 days ago
Joel Lin
#2 & #7 are the best ways to basically put a GPS chip on yourself that beeps ‘helicopter parent’ on the mental tracking devices all around you. Even if you mean well, even if you have a swimming background and can contribute DON’T. It is toxic for everyone and bad for your kid. If you are unhappy with coaching, change clubs. Or train your kid alone like Michael Andrews’ dad does. But something tells me that isn’t what you have the time for or have in mind. The behavior of #2 & #7 will help a lot in one regard: no college coach will want I breathe near you or your kid. Nothing worse than an opinionated parent at that… Read more »
Vote Up38-4Vote Down Reply
11 months 20 days ago
NEWTOSWIMSWAM

Are you serious? Filming each practice?? You must have zero confidence in your coaches. Let it go and your child will thank you later. The only exception in #7 (for me) is that sometimes my child wants me to tape a certain race because he is working on something new and his coach wants to review it with him. Our club is big and our coaches never film any races during a meet.

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
Quinn

I ask my parents to film my races…especially when suited up and tapered. I like watching them they are pretty helpful. However input from prents is one of the worst things to receive imo. Also dont be that parent who watches every swim practice, every kid on the team hates. Trust me..

11 months 19 days ago
11 months 19 days ago
CoachD

Why don’t you become a coach then since you know so much about the sport.

Vote Up27-2Vote Down Reply
11 months 20 days ago
Seimnsun

He couldn’t because he needs 100 percent attention on his own kid.

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
Bfunk

“The coaching cartel”

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
Anon #2

It is one of the best ways to help a child even if you know nothing about swimming.

Seriously?? How are you helping if, as you say, you know nothing about the sport…wow

Run a practice, take over for the coach..he/she are coaches because chances are they have knowledge and experience

11 months 18 days ago
11 months 18 days ago
Seimnsun

You’re putting too much pressure on the child. Won’t work long term. You have a. 12U right? They say this works til they turn 13 , then watch out because your swimmer will start hating your over involvement.

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
Swimdad

#2 and #7 are ok in moderation, and ONLY when you perceive your child is in the mood to listen. Otherwise you are accelerating his retirement without realizing it!

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
GoldenB
Here is why this is nonsense: Almost every, and I mean EVERY elite swimmer had a private coach. Not all parents can afford private coaches on top of club dues, travel, etc.Every single major technical stride my daughter has made is because she watches video (usual from Race Club), I record her, she watches and adjusts until it’s correct. She asks to do this because she knows she doesn’t have a private coach, and she knows to get to college she has to be technically elite. So, boo, and fuss and pout, but she is a top swimmer on her club, and barring injury or burnout (which we try our best to address) she will swim at a D1 college.… Read more »
11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
stoplivingvicariously

Every elite swimmer has a private coach???? NOPE. I didn’t. None of my top D1 college teammates did either.

11 months 15 days ago
11 months 15 days ago
Just Another Opinion

Wow! Making a top D1 team without ever once having private lessons in your entire life is impressive. Having an entire team achieve the same feat, however, is simply not believable.

Or, you don’t recognize privilege when you grew up in it. Those private lessons are an awfully big advantage that just about every top swimmer has enjoyed at one point or another in his or her career. And yes, that constitutes private coaching (pretty sure it’s actually the main component!).

7 months 24 days ago
7 months 24 days ago
Swim Parent

Bet you’re a joy to have on the team! If you aren’t happy with the coaching, find another team. You are there to support your swimmer…if they want your advice, they will ask for it!

11 months 14 days ago
11 months 14 days ago
Joel Lin
Good list. Another one for you moms and dads. DO NOT CALL COLLEGE COACHES ON YOUR CHILD’S BEHALF. Let your child’s coach have some input in the process to both you and your son/daughter. At the appropriate time have your son/daughter write the coaches to make a reverse inquiry to show interest. AND LET THEM WRITE IT. There is nothing more obvious or pathetic than a communication from a mid-teen kid that was obviously styled by a 40 something year old. Mentor and advise, but your kids own that process. If they can’t they are not ready yet. Eventually the kid will be ready at some point in high school, and that is the appropriate time. And there is always… Read more »
11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
SwimMom

Add: Don’t pay your bills, read Club emails, or pay attention to meet entry deadlines. Suck up valuable time & energy from the staff by arguing over every fee, and requesting exceptions to every policy.

11 months 20 days ago
11 months 20 days ago
another swim mom

This times 10! I’ve seen this happen SO many times and it’s very frustrating.

11 months 19 days ago
11 months 19 days ago
