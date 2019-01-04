YNats Finalist Sierra Tosten Commits to UMBC

Hagerstown, Maryland’s Sierra Tosten has signed an NLI to swim at the University of Maryland – Baltimore County for the 2019-2020 school year. She will join Kylie Kelly and Makayla Ludwick in the class of 2023.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at UMBC! I couldn’t be more excited to swim for such an amazing team and thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to this moment! GO DAWGS!”

Tosten is a senior in the International Baccalaureate Program at North Hagerstown High School and swims year-round for the Hagerstown YMCA Gators Swim Team. She had a strong performance with several PBs at the 2018 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Championship in February, finaling in the 100 fly, 100/200 back, 50 free, and 200 IM. She swam at both the 2017 and 2018 YMCA Nationals and Eastern Zone Sectionals. Tosten had a busy summer season competing at both the Futures Championships and the YMCA Long Course National Championships where she was a B-finalist in the 50 fly. She won the 100 back at the 2017 Maryland Swimming Long Course Championships and was a finalist in the 100 back at the 2017 YMCA Long Course Nationals.

Tosten will have an immediate impact for the Retrievers. She would have scored at the 2018 America East Conference Championships in the A finals of the 100 fly and 200 back, the B finals of the 100 back, 100 free, and 50 free, and the C final of the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 57.15

100 back – 58.01

200 back – 2:04.77

200 IM – 2:11.42

50 free – 24.59

100 free- 53.58

Top LCM Times:

100 back – 1:05.89

200 back – 2:23.61

100 fly – 1:05.41

