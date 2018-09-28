Makayla Ludwick Announces Verbal Commitment to UMBC

Makayla Ludwick of Gulf Breeze, Florida has given a verbal commitment to attend and swim for University of Maryland-Baltimore County starting the 2019-20 school year. Ludwick swims for Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club under head coach Greg Johnson and is the first member of GPAC’s class of 2019 to commit to a college swimming program.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC),” she said in a written statement. “As soon as I stepped on campus the coaches and team welcomed me like family and I knew it was the place for me. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates for your support! I am so proud to be a Retriever!”

Ludwick specializes in backstroke and the longer end of the freestyle range. A senior at Gulf Breeze High School, she placed 5th in the 100 back (58.97) and 8th in the 500 free (5:14.61) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 2A Championships; she also led off the 200 medley relay (27.87) and 200 free relay (26.35).

Ludwick swam the 800 free, 100 back, and 200 back and time-trialed the 200 free at 2018 Cary Futures, where she finaled in the 200 back with a new PB. She was member of the 2018 GPAC NCSA Junior National team and competed in the 500 free and 50/100/200 back at their Spring Championship. Ludwick won the 1650 free at the 2017 Southeastern LSC Short Course Championships and the 800 free at the 2017 Southeastern Long Course Championships. She currently holds the GPAC team record in the 11-12 800m freestyle.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 57.04

200 back – 2:02.76

200 free – 1:55.89

500 free – 5:04.01

1000 free – 10:35.62

1650 free – 17:31.71