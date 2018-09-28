OSU Beavers Score Verbal Commitment from Haley Mayhew

Oregon State University has secured a verbal commitment from U.S. Winter Nationals qualifier Haley Mayhew of Tucson, Arizona. She will join Jacquie Price on the Beavers’ roster in the fall of 2019.
Mayhew is a senior at Ironwood Ridge High School. She placed 3rd in both the 200 IM (2:05.42) and 100 breast (1:05.31) as a junior at the 2017 Arizona High School Swim & Dive Championships last November. She trains year-round with the Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team and at Phoenix Sectionals in March she placed 5th in the 200 breast (2:15.54), 9th in the 200 IM (2:04.29), 10th in the 200 free (1:51.72), and 12th in the 100 breast (1:04.44). At the Futures Meet in Santa Clara this summer she placed 5th in the 200 breast (2:37.28) and 11th in the 100 breast (1:14.22).
A three-year qualifier for Speedo Winter Juniors and a Phillips 66 Winter Nationals Qualifier, her top times include:
|SCY
|LCM
|100 Free
|53.72
|—
|200 Free
|1:51.72
|2:08.64
|500/400 Free
|5:03.88
|4:35.22
|800 Free
|—
|9:30.18
|1650 Free
|17.11.38
|—
|100 Breast
|1:04.44
|1:14.22
|200 Breast
|2:15.54
|2:37.14
|200 IM
|2:04.29
|2:22.18
