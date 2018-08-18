Indiana State Record Holder Jacquie Price Transfers to Oregon State

Jacquie Price, who hails from Springfield, Oregon, is headed back to her home state after two years in Indiana. Price was a member of former head coach Matt Leach’s inaugural class at Indiana State University. She graduated from Thurston High School in 2016, having placed 2nd in the 100 fly (54.79) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:55.10) at the Oregon 6A State Championships her senior year.

While at Indiana State, Price broke school records in the 100 fly and 200 fly and was a member of two record-setting relays. She placed 7th in the 100 fly (55.80) at Missouri Valley Conference her freshman year, then followed up with a 4th in the same event (55.09), a 2nd in the 200 fly (2:00.63), and a 20th in the 500 free (5:04.61) as a sophomore. Price was named to the 2017-18 All-MVC team.

Leach left Indiana State in July to take over the head coaching position at Washington State. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year last season after leading the Sycamores to a 13-6 dual meet record and a 4th-place finish out of 8 teams at the conference championships.

Price will have 2 years of eligibility left when she joins the Beavers in the fall. Oregon State finished 9th of 9 teams at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships.

Price’s best SCY times include:

200 fly – 2:00.63

100 fly – 54.79

500 free – 4:54.94

200 free – 1:54.33

100 free – 52.95

