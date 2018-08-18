Fantin, Gilli, and Bruinsma Set World Record at Para Euros Day 5

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Live Results

Day five of the 2018 European Para Swimming Championships got back to its world-record-setting ways, with four falling Friday.

In prelims of the men’s S5 50 free, Italy’s Antonio Fantin took down his own world record in the men’s S5 50 free, going 31.16. His previous record was 31.58. Ukrainian Yaroslav Semenenko took second Friday in 32.89.

In the first finals event, Italy’s Carlotta Gilli took over a second off the S13 100 back world record winning the event in 1:05.76; the previous record was 1:06.86, done by Anna Krivshina in 2016. In second was Anna Stetsenko in 1:09.54.

The Netherlands’ Liesette Bruinsma, swimming in the SM11 class, took well over a second off her own 200 IM world record going 2:46.58 (previous record 2:48.28). In second was the Ukraine’s Maryna Piddubna in 2:53.76.

Nearing the end of the session, German Denise Grahl broke her own European record in the women’s S7 50 free, going 32.83 (previous record 32.92). Austria’s Sabine Weber-Treiber was second in 32.90.

In the final event of the night, the Ukrainian mixed 4×100 49-point medley relay set a new world record in 3:54.70, a whopping ten seconds under the previous mark set by the United States earlier this year.

Top 5 Teams after Day 5