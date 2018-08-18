Top 10 for ASCA/Fitter & Faster Age Group Coach of the Year Announced

The top 10 finalists for the 2018 Fitter & Faster/ASCA Age Group Coach of the Year have been announced. Whittled down from a list of 50 after a public online vote, the winner will be announced at the ASCA World Clinic in Anaheim in September.

The group has placed 49 athletes on USA Swimming’s National Age Group top 20 rankings, including 14 ranked #1.

The list includes two coaches from Irvine Novaquatics in California, the club that hosted USA Swimming’s National Championships this year, along with representatives from all over the country. In fact, those two coaches, from the same club, are the only duplicates on the list from within even the same LSC.

Top 10 Finalists

Kyle Bubolz , Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (Illinois Swimming)

Tommy Cunningham, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club (Pacific Northwest swimming)

Rod Hansen, Irvine Novaquatics (Southern California Swimming)

Tom Himes, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (Maryland Swimming)

Andi Kawamoto-Klatt, Irvine Novaquatics (Southern California Swimming)

Daniel McCord, Nitro Swimming (South Texas Swimming)

Robert Norman, TAC Titans (North Carolina Swimming)

Ginny Nussbaum, Long Island Aquatic Club (Metropolitan Swimming)

Megan Oesting, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation (Iowa Swimming)

Liv Weaver, Quicksilver Swimming (Pacific Swimming)

PREVIOUS ASCA AGE GROUP COACH OF THE YEAR RECIPIENTS