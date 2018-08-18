Asian Games 2018: Medals Jeetne Ke Liye Tyar Team India

ASIAN GAMES 2018 – SWIMMING
- Sunday, August 19th – Friday, August 24th (swimming)
- GBK Aquatic Center, Jakarta, Indonesia
- LCM
Singapore Ke Joseph Schooling Ko Singaporean National Me 100m Free Me Hrane Ke Baad India Ke Virdhawal Khade 2018 Asian Game Me India Ko Ek Baar Firse 100m Freestyle Me Represent Krenge. Virdhawal Ne Singaporean National Me 50.26 Ka Winning Time Kiya Tha, And Khade 50m,100m,200m Freestyle Me India Ke National Record Holder Bhi Hai.
2018 Asian Games Me Sandeep Sejwal India Ko 50m,100m Breaststroke Me Represent Karenge. Sandeep 50meter ,100 Meter Aur 200 Meter Breaststroke Ke Events Mai Senior National Champion Aur National Record Holder Hai.
Sandeep And Virdhwala Dono Ne Hi 2014 Asian Games Me India Ke Liye Medal Jeete The.
In Dono Ke Alawa Team India Me Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aaron Agnel D’souza, Anshul Kothari, Arvind Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani And Neel Roy Jaise India Ke Best Swimmers Hai.
Swimming Ke Events 19 August Se Start Honge Jisme India Ke Saurabh Sangvekar(200m Free), Sajan Prakash(200m Fly),Arvind Mani And Shrihari Nataraj(100m Backstroke) Medals Ke Liye Pool Me Compete Karte Dikhayi Denge.
Niche Swimmers And Unke Events Ki List Di Gayi Hai.
Indian Swimmers At Asian Games 2018:
- Virdhawal Khade,
- Sandeep Sejwal,
- Sajan Prakash,
- Srihari Nataraj,
- Advait Page,
- Aaron Agnel D’Souza,
- Anshul Kothari,
- Arvind Mani,
- Saurabh Sangvekar,
- Avinash Mani,
- Neel Roy
Events
|Athlete
|Event
|Sajan Prakash
|100 m Butterfly(22nd Aug)
|200 m Butterfly(19th Aug)
|Aaron Agnel D’Souza
|100 m Freestyle(23rd Aug)
|Virdhawal Khade
|50 m Freestyle(21th Aug)
|100 m Freestyle(23rd Aug)
|50 m Butterfly(23rd Aug)
|Sandeep Sejwal
|50 m Breaststroke(24th Aug)
|100 m Breaststroke(22nd Aug)
|Advait Page
|200 m Backstroke(23rd Aug)
|1500 m Freestyle(24th Aug)
|Anshul Kothari
|50 m Freestyle(21th Aug)
|50 m Butterfly(23rd Aug)
|Arvind Mani
|50 m Backstroke(20th Aug)
|100 m Backstroke(19th Aug)
|Neel Roy
|200 m Individual Medley(20th Aug)
|Srihari Nataraj
|50 m Backstroke(20th Aug)
|100 m Backstroke(19th Aug)
|200 m Backstroke(23rd Aug)
|Saurabh Sangvekar
|200 m Freestyle(19th Aug)
|Avinash Mani
|100 m Butterfly(22nd Aug)
|Virdhawal Khade
Sajan Prakash
Anshul Kothari
|4×100 m Freestyle Relay(22nd Aug)
|Sajan Prakash
|4×200 m Freestyle Relay(20th Aug)
|Virdhawal Khade
Sandeep Sejwal
Sajan Prakash
|4×100 m Medley Relay(24th Aug)
