Asian Games 2018: Medals Jeetne Ke Liye Tyar Team India

ASIAN GAMES 2018 – SWIMMING

Sunday, August 19th – Friday, August 24th (swimming)

GBK Aquatic Center, Jakarta, Indonesia

LCM

Official Meet Site

Schedule And Results

Singapore Ke Joseph Schooling Ko Singaporean National Me 100m Free Me Hrane Ke Baad India Ke Virdhawal Khade 2018 Asian Game Me India Ko Ek Baar Firse 100m Freestyle Me Represent Krenge. Virdhawal Ne Singaporean National Me 50.26 Ka Winning Time Kiya Tha, And Khade 50m,100m,200m Freestyle Me India Ke National Record Holder Bhi Hai.

2018 Asian Games Me Sandeep Sejwal India Ko 50m,100m Breaststroke Me Represent Karenge. Sandeep 50meter ,100 Meter Aur 200 Meter Breaststroke Ke Events Mai Senior National Champion Aur National Record Holder Hai.

Sandeep And Virdhwala Dono Ne Hi 2014 Asian Games Me India Ke Liye Medal Jeete The.

In Dono Ke Alawa Team India Me Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aaron Agnel D’souza, Anshul Kothari, Arvind Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani And Neel Roy Jaise India Ke Best Swimmers Hai.

Swimming Ke Events 19 August Se Start Honge Jisme India Ke Saurabh Sangvekar(200m Free), Sajan Prakash(200m Fly),Arvind Mani And Shrihari Nataraj(100m Backstroke) Medals Ke Liye Pool Me Compete Karte Dikhayi Denge.

Niche Swimmers And Unke Events Ki List Di Gayi Hai.

Indian Swimmers At Asian Games 2018:

Virdhawal Khade, Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aaron Agnel D’Souza, Anshul Kothari, Arvind Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani, Neel Roy

Events

Athlete Event Sajan Prakash 100 m Butterfly(22nd Aug) 200 m Butterfly(19th Aug) Aaron Agnel D’Souza 100 m Freestyle(23rd Aug) Virdhawal Khade 50 m Freestyle(21th Aug) 100 m Freestyle(23rd Aug) 50 m Butterfly(23rd Aug) Sandeep Sejwal 50 m Breaststroke(24th Aug) 100 m Breaststroke(22nd Aug) Advait Page 200 m Backstroke(23rd Aug) 1500 m Freestyle(24th Aug) Anshul Kothari 50 m Freestyle(21th Aug) 50 m Butterfly(23rd Aug) Arvind Mani 50 m Backstroke(20th Aug) 100 m Backstroke(19th Aug) Neel Roy 200 m Individual Medley(20th Aug) Srihari Nataraj 50 m Backstroke(20th Aug) 100 m Backstroke(19th Aug) 200 m Backstroke(23rd Aug) Saurabh Sangvekar 200 m Freestyle(19th Aug) Avinash Mani 100 m Butterfly(22nd Aug) Virdhawal Khade Sajan Prakash Srihari Nataraj Aaron D’Souza Anshul Kothari 4×100 m Freestyle Relay(22nd Aug) Sajan Prakash Avinash Mani Saurabh Sangvekar 4×200 m Freestyle Relay(20th Aug) Virdhawal Khade Sandeep Sejwal Sajan Prakash Srihari Nataraj Neel Roy Arvind Mani 4×100 m Medley Relay(24th Aug)

