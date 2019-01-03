Michigan Dominates Orange Bowl Swim Classic in Key Largo

2018 ORANGE BOWL SWIM CLASSIC

January 3, 2019

Key Largo, FL

Full results

Short course meters (SCM)

SCORES MEN: Michigan 298, Texas A&M 181, Monmouth 31 WOMEN: Michigan 333, Minnesota State-Mankato 135, Monmouth 38



In the midst of winter training trips, men’s and women’s teams from Michigan and Monmouth (NJ), the Texas A&M men, and the Minnesota State-Mankato women came together for the 16th annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic in Key Largo, FL.

The Michigan Wolverines took team wins on the men’s and women’s sides, with the women taking every single event.

WOMEN’S MEET

Both Maggie Macneil and Siobhan Haughey were perfect, winning two individual events and being on two winning relays. Both women set new meet records in both of their individual races, with Macneil taking the 50 fly (26.87) and the 50 back (27.36). Haughey won the 100 free in 54.39, a whopping four seconds better than the next-best competitor (which was teammate Daria Pyshnenko, who is returning after an injury sidelined her from racing almost all of last semester, at 58.55), and then clocked a 2:14.26 to win the 200 IM.

Also taking home two wins was Catie Deloof, who won the 100 back (1:01.45) in a time just off of Michigan alum Clara Smiddy’s 1:01.12 meet record, and also took the 50 free in 25.68 for a meet record of her own.

Jamie Yeung established a new meet record in the 100 breast (1:09.13) but was bested in the 50, 31.34 to 31.67, by teammate Miranda Tucker.

Other winners included Rose Bi in a meet record 4:14.85 in the 400 free and Emma Cleason at 1:01.79 in the 100 fly. Michigan won both relays, too.

MEN’S MEET

Michigan won the men’s meet handily, although the A&M men did have some great racing of their own.

After the Aggie men edged the Wolverines in the 200 medley relay thanks in part to a 21.75 anchor from Adam Koster, Michigan struck back with a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 400 free, led by Felix Auboeck at 3:49.66.

Michigan went on to sweep the butterfly and breaststroke events. Jacob Montague was 1:01.47 followed by Will Chan (1:01.47) for a Michigan 1-2 in the 100 breast, while Chan, a freshman, was 27.69 to set a new meet record to top Montague for a Michigan 1-2 in the 50. James Jones drilled a 23.82 to break Sean Fletcher’s meet record of 24.10 from 2013 in the 50 fly, while Miles Smachlo went a meet record 53.49 to win the 100 fly.

The only team to have a double winner, though, was Texas A&M, thanks to Koster. The Aggie junior was 22.66 to take the 50 free and 49.58 to win the 100 free, setting a new meet record in the latter. Stud freshman Shaine Casas rolled to a win, too, posting a 54.76 100 back.

Also earning victories were Eric Storms, a Michigan freshman, in the 50 back (25.48) and Tommy Cope, a Michigan junior, with a meet record 2:01.66 in the 200 IM.

While Michigan gave up the 200 medley relay, they secured the 200 free relay at the end of the session.