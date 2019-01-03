See Anthony Ervin, Olivia Smoliga Suited Up: FINIS Rival 2.0 Photo Vault

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global launch of their new tech suit, Rival 2.0.
Rival 2.0 is the next-generation elite-level tech suit. FINIS worked with their Olympic athletes Anthony Ervin, Olivia Smoliga, and James Guy, to perfect the fit, enhance performance, and develop a new, proprietary fabric.
Olivia Smoliga FINIS Rival 2.0 Courtesy of FINIS, INC
FINIS Rival 2.0 Courtesy of FINIS, INC
Photos courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.