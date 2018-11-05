Freestyler Katie Capelli of Club Wolverine Sends Verbal to UCSD

Katie Capelli, a freestyler who swims with Club Wolverine in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has verbally committed to the University of California- San Diego for 2019.

Swimming for Pioneer High School at the 2017 Michigan Division I HS Champs, she was a finalist in the 500 free, placing 7th.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, San Diego! Go Tritons!!

TOP TIMES

100y free – 53.54

200y free – 1:53.56

500y free – 4:58.22

1000y free – 10:22.75

1650y free – 17:37.13

Capelli’s strength is freestyle, and she especially excels as a mid-range freestyler, with the 200 and 500 free being her top events.

Last year, Capelli would’ve been 3rd on UCSD’s top times list in the 500 free and 8th in the 200 free. She also would’ve been 4th on their top times list in the 1000 free. UCSD is about to graduate Reagan Eickert after this season — she was their top returner in the 500 free from last year’s roster.

The UCSD women won the 2018 Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference Championships, but have since moved to the MPSF and are now Division I. The MPSF is a tougher conference than the PCSC, but Capelli would’ve still made the B final in the 500 free at last year’s champs. She’s also not far from scoring range in the 200 free, while she would’ve scored a couple of points in the mile.

