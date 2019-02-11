Maggie MacNeil Swims Fast FR/BK Times in Dual Against MSU

Michigan V. Michigan State

February 8th, 2019

East Lansing, MI

Results

The Michigan Blue travelled west to East Lansing to go against in-state foe, the Michigan State Spartans.

The meet took on an interesting event line-up: 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 50 Free, women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 IM, 100 FL, 100 FR, women’s 200 BK, men’s 100 BK, 500 FR, 100 BR, and 400 Free Relay.

Along with those events included 3 exhibition events: the women’s 100 and 200 fly and the men’s 1000 free. Here are some notable races and top times from Friday evening:

The Michigan men topped the 200 medley relay with a 1:29.30, aided by members Jon Burkett (22.74 BK), Mason Hunter (25.05 BR), Alex Martin (21.52 FL), and Charlie Swanson (19.99).

Into the women’s 200 free, Michigan teammates Rose Bi and Caroline Sisson took top times, separated by one one-hundredth with a 1:50.49/1:50.50.

Switching gears to the women’s 50 free, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil swam a 22.72, after swimming a 22.54 from a relay exchange earlier in the meet. MacNeil also popped a 1:55.39 in the 200 back.

Siobhan Haughey of Michigan was the only female swimmer under 2 minutes in the 200 IM with her top time of 1:58.88. Haughey also swam a 49.04 in the 100 free. She was not done as she anchored the 400 free relay (3:25.59) with a 47.95.

Felix Auboeck swam a 3:52.91, which is only 3 seconds off his taper 400 IM time from late November. Michigan teammate Jon Burkett swam a 49.60 100 back time, to just flirt with his November taper time of 47.96.

Catie DeLoof took the top time in the 100 fly with a 55.62, just missing her PB of 55.06

In the men’s 1000 free time trials, Patrick Callan swam a 9:05.84 to put him in the top 30 2019 times in Division I.

Both Michigan and MSU will be preparing for the Big Ten Championships later this month. The women will compete February 20th-23rd while the men will compete February 27th- March 2nd.