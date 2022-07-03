US National Teamer Matt Fallon Goes Best Time in 100 Breast at Bulldog Invite

2022 Bulldog Invitational

June 30- July 2, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: 2022 Bulldog Summer Invite

Athens, GA

Some of the top club teams mixed with some of the top NCAA swimming teams this past weekend at the University of Georgia’s pool.

Highlighting the meet was US National Team member Matt Fallon. Fallon is on the US National Team after swimming a 2:08.91 at Wave II trials last summer. Fallen, who is a rising sophomore at UPenn, did not compete at the 2022 US International Team Trials in April because of the conflicting schedule with UPenn’s final exams.

This weekend’s meet was Fallon’s first long course competition of the calendar year. Most notably, Fallon swam a 2:10.30 in the men’s 200 breaststroke in a time trial, slightly off of his best of 2:08.91. He also swam the 100 breaststroke where he swam a time of 1:01.15 which was a best time as his previous best stood at a 1:01.30 from Wave II trials.

Also highlighting the meet was Jake Magahey who is rising junior at Georgia. Magahey finished second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 1650 freestyle at the 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships. This weekend, Magahey swam a 49.69 in the 100 free, a 1:47.10 in the 200 free, a 3:48.35 in the 400 free, and a 8:02.39 in the 800 free. Notably, both his 200 and 400 freestyles were best times. His previous best in the 200 free stood at a 1:47.30, and his previous best in the 400 free stood at a 3:48.56.

Camden Murphy who was an All-American at Georgia highlighted the men’s butterfly events. Murphy swam for the DC Trident in season 3 of the ISL. Murphy swam times of 24.46 in the 50 fly, 53.05 in the 100 fly, and 2:01.67 in the 200 fly. Those were just off of his times from International Team Trials in April as he swam a 23.97 in the 50 fly to finish ninth and a 52.96 in the 100 fly to finish 12th.

Alabama’s Cora Dupre and Morgan Scott highlighted the women’s sprint freestyle events. Dupre finished fourth in the 100 free (47.08) and fifth in the 50 free (21.47) at 2022 NCAAs. This weekend, Dupre swam the 50 free (25.47), 100 free (56.85), and 50 fly (27.84). Dupre’s best time in the 50 free (25.28) came from last year’s Wave II trials where she finished 12th in semifinals.

Scott swam a 25.93 in prelims of the 50 free, a 1:01.56 in prelims of the 100 back, a 55.63 in finals of the 100 free, and 27.76 in finals of the 50 fly. She was not far off her times from International Team Trials as she swam a 25.53 to finish 15th in the 50 free and a 55.53 to finish 15th in the 100 free there.

Mona McSharry who competes for Tennessee swam times of 1:08.43 in the 100 breast and a 2:30.70 in the 200 breast. McSharry represented Ireland at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics swimming to an eighth place finish in the 100 breast (1:06.94) and a 20th place finish in the 200 breast (2:25.08 best time) there. Her best time in the 100 breast is a 1:06.29 from 2021 Irish Team Trials.