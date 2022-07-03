Louise Hansson Clocks 56.98 100 Fly To Close Out Swedish Nats

2022 SWEDISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Swedish National Championships wrapped up in Linköping, with Louise Hansson snatching up a European Championships-worthy time in the women’s 100m fly.

Producing a winning effort of 56.98, Hansson opened in 26.74 and closed in 30.24 to beat the field tonight by nearly 3 seconds. Her time here came within half a second of the 56.48 she produced in Budapest to place 4th in the World Championships final.

Also making the cut for Euros was Robin Hanson in the men’s 200m free. Coming into the wall in a victorious effort of 1:48.07, Hanson grabbed the gold as well as a new meet record with his swim.

Additional winners tonight included Hanna Eriksson topping the women’s 200m free in 2:02.53 while Oskar Hoff nabbed the men’s 100m fly gold in 53.24.

The men’s 400m IM saw William Lulek log an effort of 4:24.73 for the win while the women’s edition saw Tea Winblad get to the wall first in 4:59.44 for the victory.