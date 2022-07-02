Johansson Hits 14:58 1500 Free, Seeliger 48.8 100 Free At Swedish Nats

2022 SWEDISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After hitting a new Swedish national record in the men’s 50m backstroke last night, 22-year-old Bjorn Seeliger lit up the pool with a new lifetime best in the men’s 100m free.

Posting a winning effort of 48.84, Seeliger notched the only sub-49 second time of the field en route to slicing .14 off of his previous career-quickest 1free mark of 48.98 from last year.

Opening in 22.79 and bringing it home in 26.05, Seeliger led Robin Hanson in both men hitting times that dipped under the 49.02 needed to qualify for the European Championships. Hanson checked in with 49.01, just off his own PB of 48.93 also from last year.

Also on the men’s side, Victor Johansson continued his siege upon the distance freestyle events. After already winning the 400m and 800m freestyle races here, the USC Trojan fired off a career-best 14:58.59 to not only grab the 1500m gold here tonight but also notch a new national record.

Entering this meet, Johansson’s personal best rested at the 15:01.76 he produced in 2019 en route to gold at the 2019 World University Games.

Tonight, however, Johansson dipped under the 15:00 mark for the first time in his career, also qualifying for the European Championships in the process.

For perspective, Johansson’s new 14:58.59 national record would have placed 8th in the final at this year’s World Championships.

Additional Winners