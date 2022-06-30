Swedes Johansson & Junevik Clock European Championships-Worthy Times

2022 SWEDISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday we saw Victor Johansson qualify for this summer’s European Championships in the men’s 400m free and today in Linköping he secured another event.

Racing on day 2 of the Swedish National Championships, 23-year-old Johansson raced his way to a new meet record in the 800m free, clocking a time of 7:51.57. That fell within 2 seconds of his own lifetime best and national record of 7:49.14, a time he registered en route to finishing in 10th place out of the heats.

His performance today also nailed a European Championships-worthy time, easily dipping under the 7:57.24 needed to qualify in the event.

Joining Johansson in qualification was Sara Junevik, with the 22-year-old securing her QT in the women’s 50m fly. Touching in 26.00, Junevik not only won the national title but she also beat the 26.61 minimum time standard by over half a second.

Additional winners on the day included Isak Eliasson taking the men’s 50m free in 22.48 and Sofia Astedt claiming women’s 100m free gold in 55.96.

As a reminder, Sweden’s qualifying period for the European Championships is from June 1 to July 4th this year with time standards for that qualification based on 16th place at last year’s European Championships, with up to four swimmers taken per event.