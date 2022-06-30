York, PA Lifeguard, Former College Swimmer, Suspended By US Center for Safe Sport

USA Swimming member Bradley Gibble has been temporarily suspended by the US Center for Safe Sport for “allegations of misconduct.”

Gibble grew up in State College, Pennsylvania and swam collegiately at Columbia.

Gibble is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges of Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other, Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 16 Years of Age, and Corruption of Minors. His hearing is scheduled for August 4.

In the state of Pennsylvania, “Indecent Assault” refers to sexual assault.

Specifically, Gibble has been charged with two 2nd degree misdemeanors for the indecent assault charges and one first degree misdemeanor for the corruption of minors charge.

A misdemeanor conviction for indecent assault of the first degree can mean up to seven years in jail, and a fine of up to $15,000.

The charges are out of York, Pennsylvania, where Gibble is the head lifeguard at the York YMCA. The YMCA is home to a large aquatic center and swim team that has produced a number of high profile collegiate swimmers.

When contacted by SwimSwam, Gibble said that he denied the allegations against him and “(welcomes) the opportunity to have (his) case heard by an impartial jury.”

Gibble has three other prior records in the state of Pennsylvania. One is a minor traffic violation from 2015, another is a defiant tresspassing charge from 2015, and the third is a 2017 charge for purchasing an alcoholic beverage by a minor from 2017, three months before his 21st birthday. He bled guilty to all three of those charges.