Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 World Championships Edition

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss our World Champs fantasy draft, the most intriguing storylines from Budapest, and the rest of the summer moving forward. Full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:14 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft Breakdown
  • 9:09 Which World Record was the most impressive in Budapest?
  • 14:58 Ruta Meilutyte Makes Triumphant Return to International Podium
  • 21:40 Bobby Finke got Greg’ed by Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500

SINK or SWIM

  • 27:44 Favorite NCAA coaching hire in this off-season so far?
  • 35:49 Will Shayna Jack medal at Commonwealth Games?
  • 39:33 Will we see an American record broken at the US Nationals?
  • 44:51 Will the Stanford women win a national title in the next 3 years?

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!