SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 World Championships Edition

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss our World Champs fantasy draft, the most intriguing storylines from Budapest, and the rest of the summer moving forward. Full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:14 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft Breakdown
- 9:09 Which World Record was the most impressive in Budapest?
- 14:58 Ruta Meilutyte Makes Triumphant Return to International Podium
- 21:40 Bobby Finke got Greg’ed by Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500
SINK or SWIM
- 27:44 Favorite NCAA coaching hire in this off-season so far?
- 35:49 Will Shayna Jack medal at Commonwealth Games?
- 39:33 Will we see an American record broken at the US Nationals?
- 44:51 Will the Stanford women win a national title in the next 3 years?