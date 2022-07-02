Futures-Level Freestyler Kamila Nowak Verbally Commits to Indiana State

WhileFitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Glenbrook Swim Club’s Kamila Nowak has announced her verbal commitment to Indiana State University for the fall of 2022.

“I chose to go to Indiana State University for the amazing coaching staff, and team culture. Additionally, I feel that I can thrive at ISU both in the pool and in the classroom as a student-athlete. I love the program and I’m looking forward to representing the Sycamores this fall!”

Nowak just graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois where she was a two-time MVP of the varsity swim team. She also practices taekwondo and has earned her black belt.

She placed 10th in the 500 free final at the 2021 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Girls State Championship in November after blasting a lifetime best time in prelims. This swim lowered the personal best time she swam one week earlier to win the event at the 2021 IHSA Girls Sectional meet. While Nowak’s fastest 100 and 200 breaststroke times are from the 2018 short course season, she recently came within .8 of her 100 breast time at the Illinois Senior Championships in March.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 5:02.26

200 free – 1:52.87

100 breast – 1:06.55

200 breast – 2:24.39

Nowak is a Futures qualifier in the 500 freestyle and has conference finalist potential in four events at Indiana State. Her lifetime-best time would have made her the Sycamores’ fastest 500 freestyler at the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships. She would have placed 12th. Her best times would have also earned her a spot in the 200 free B final in 13th place (making her Indiana State’s third-fastest 200 freestyler.) She would have placed 19th in the 200 breast and 23rd in the 100 breast.

Nowak is entering a solid 500 free training group at Indiana State led by rising seniors Rhiannon Wozny and Andrea Putrimas. They placed 12th and 13th, respectively, in the event at their championship meet last season. Recent graduate Emily Webb was their only A finalist in the 200 freestyle, so now rising senior Sarah Moreau who placed 10th last season leads that group. The Sycamores had A finalists in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke: rising senior Kaimi Matsumoto who took 5th place in the 100 and rising sophomore Dorotea Bukvic who claimed 3rd place in the 200.

Indiana State women are coming off a 3rd place finish at the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships under head coach Josh Christensen.

Nowak joins Nina Kawka, Peyton Heagy, Haley Halsall, Raine Boles, Rebekah Shaffer, and Kalli Agapios in Indiana State’s class of 2022 verbal commitments.

