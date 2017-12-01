UGA Invitational Day 1 Prelims, Weitzeil Hits ‘A’ Cut 50 Free

2017 UGA FALL INVITE

Women’s 500 Free

The surge of Michigan’s women’s program is undeniable as demonstrated by the first event of the UGA Invite. Michigan notched 3 of the top 5 swims against powerhouses Cal, Georgia, and UVA. Rose Bi was just a few tenths shy of the NCAA ‘A’ Cut (4:36.30). Georgia freshman and #1 recruit Courtney Harnish finished 4th in (4:39.83), just a few tenths off her personal best from age 14, and Wolverine Becca Postoll was 5th (4:41.90).

Men’s 500 Free

Felix Auboeck, Michigan (4:14.58) Sean Grieshop, Cal (4:17.90) Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, Michigan (4:18.42)

The men’s 500 free looks to be a clash of young guns, as the top three prelim times were registered by teenagers. Michigan’s middle distance program continued to impress, also claiming the #4 spot with PJ Ransford (4:18.80). UGA, while currently off the podium, does have considerable depth demonstrated by 7 of the top 12 prelim swims. Georgia’s top qualifier was Walker Higgins in 5th (4:18.97).

Women’s 200 IM

Reigning U.S. Open Champ in the 200-meter IM Raab claimed the top spot, but was closely followed by Smiddy and Darcel. Notably, Cal’s Darcel is only 17 years old with little experience swimming yards. Michigan took 4 of the 8 top spots, while Georgia placed 5 swimmers in the B Final in addition to Raab’s A Final performance.

Men’s 200 IM

Cal dropped the hammer in the men’s 200 IM, registering 4 of the top 5 swims. Zheng Quah was 4th (1:44.13) and Matthew Josa was 5th (1:44.34). Overall, the event was fast, with Olympian Jay Litherland being the only swimmer to qualify for the A Final over 1:45. He touched in 1:45.15. It took a sub-1:47 just to make it into the B Final.

Women’s 50 Free

Cal’s 200 free relay looks to be stacked with at least 6 different swimmers who can flat-start under 23 seconds. In addition to 1st and 2nd, Cal also claimed 5th and 7th place finishes behind sophomore Maddie Murphy (22.47) and senior Valerie Hull (22.59). Georgia looks to be hurting from the losses of Olympians Olivia Smoliga and Chantal Van Landeghem. Their only swimmer in the top 16 is Veronica Burchill who touched 4th (22.42).

Men’s 50 Free

It’s hard to pick the better storyline in this event out of prelims: Cal or Michigan. Michigan claimed 3 of the top 4 spots with the addition of 17-year-old Gus Borges’ 4th place finish (19.43). Cal, meanwhile, placed 4 into the A Final, 3 of whom are teenagers. It took a 19.64 to make it into the A Final, which was secured by Auburn’s Zach Apple.

Women's 1-Meter

