U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 action gets underway in Columbus this morning in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Notable names swimming include Mallory Comerford, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Murphy, Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Worrell and Nathan Adrian.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Melanie Margalis cruised to a victory in prelims, posting a 4:08.17. Margalis’ best time in the event comes in under the meet and pool records held by Katinka Hosszu, 3:59.85. 17 year-old Emma Muzzy took the 2nd seed going into tonight, posting a 4:09.22, which is just off her best time she set at Winter Nationals last year (4:08.37). Collegians Rachel Bradford-Feldman, Meg Bailey, Kathrin Demler, Bailey Bonnett, Molly Kowal, and Margaret Jahns round out the rest of the top 8.

MEN’S 400 IM

Reece Whitley battled with Chase Kalisz the whole the 3rd and final prelims heat, before he pulled away at the end to beat Kalisz by over 2 seconds. Reece Whitley‘s time of 3:44.71 was a best time by nearly 2 and a half seconds, coming in well under his previous mark of 3:47.15. There are 5 swimmers 18 and Under who made it into the top 8: Reece Whitley (17), Casey Storch (18), Jason Louser (16), Sean Conway (16), and Christopher Jhong (17). Chase Kalisz was 13 and a half seconds off his personal best, which sets up another interesting race between he and Reece Whitley for tonight.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

American Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell , 2016

, 2016 Meet Record: 50.10, Rachel Komisarz, 2007

Pool Record: 50.70, Christine Magnuson, 2008

Kelsi Worrell smashed the 9-year-old pool record of 50.70 with her prelims performance of 50.32. Worrell was less than a second off her personal best time, and has set herself up nicely to potentially break the meet record of 50.10 tonight, and possible go sub-50. Mallory Comerford came in 2nd with a best time and NCAA ‘A’ cut (the first in the 100 fly of the season). Comerford also dropped well over 2 seconds from her previous best time of 53.32.

MEN’S 100 FLY

American Record: 43.58, Caeleb Dressel, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 43.58, Caeleb Dressel, 2017

Meet Record: 43.84, Tom Shields, 2016

Pool Record: 44.91, Tom Shields, 2010

Josh Prenot (CAL) – 46.15 Michael Salazar (OSU) – 46.41 Noah Lense (OSU) – 46.52 Michael Andrew (RPC) – 46.75 Bryce Bohman (TXLA)/Khalil Fonder (GATR) – 46.91 – Zach Harting (OSU) – 47.31 Nicolas Albiero (UofL) – 47.38

In some pretty tight prelim heats of the 100 fly, Josh Prenot came out on top with a personal best time of 46.15. His previous best was 47.39. Ohio State and Louisville each got 2 swimmers into the A Final tonight, Michael Salazar and Noah Lense from OSU, and Zach HArting and Nicolas Albiero from Louisville. The fastest best time in the field is from Noah Lense at 45.71, the rest of the field has a best time of 46.

