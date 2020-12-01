U.S. Naval Academy Receives Verbal from 2019 Futures Finalist Cohen Bruner

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint specialist Cohen Bruner has verbally committed to swim for the United States Naval Academy beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Bruner is a senior at Hilton Head High School and is a year-round swimmer at Hilton Head Aquatics.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the United States Naval Academy! I would like to thank my family, coach, friends, and teammates whose support has given me the opportunity to make this decision. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

Last August, Bruner competed at the 2019 Futures Championship meet in Greensboro, swimming the 50, 100, and 200 free. He finished 35th in the 50 free, 19th in the 200 free, and 8th in the 100 free. In finals, he touched 20th in the 200 free, swimming a time of 1:56.70, 0.42 seconds slower than her prelims race. He moved up a spot in finals for the 100 free, powering to the wall in a time of 53.31 to finish 7th. He swam personal best times in all of his races, going a 24.41 in the 50 free, 52.80 in the 100, and 1:56.28 in the 200. His 100 free time earned him a 2019 Winter Juniors cut.

Bruner was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American this year.

In October, Bruner competed in his final South Carolina HS 4A Boys State Championship meet, bringing home 4 gold medals. He competed in the 100 and 200 free and participated on his team’s 200 and 400 free relays. He dominated his events from the beginning, winning the 200 free by 4.26 seconds. Similarly, the Hilton Head senior charged to the wall 1.46 seconds ahead of Bluffton High School’s Daniel Schwabauer in the 100 free to claim his second individual time of the meet. Bruner led off both of Hilton Head’s freestyle relays, bringing home two additional gold medals.

Bruner is the defending champion in both the 100 and 200 free. Sophomore year he finished 5th in the 100 free and was runner-up in the 200 free, and as a freshman, he earned the bronze medal in the 100 free and placed 5th in the 50 free. He is the Hilton High School record-holder in all 3 sprint freestyle events.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.32

100 free – 46.24

200 free – 1:40.37

200 back – 1:58.68

In February, the U.S. Naval Academy men’s team won its 17th-consecutive Patriot League Championship title. Bruner will be joining Winter Juniors qualifier James Lyon and Florida Class 1A state champion Conor Cranfield as a member of the Navy’s class of 2025.

