Beyond The Lane Lines: Schooling Has His Own App

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Duncan Scott Nominated for BUCS Sportsman of the Year

For the second consecutive year, 23-year-old Duncan Scott has been nominated for the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Sportsman of the Year.

The University of Stirling Olympian received the award last year with his multiple wins at the 2019 BUCS Long Course Championships and he followed suit with standout performances in 2020. He took gold in both the 400m IM and 200m fly individual races, but was a critical component of Stirling’s 400m free and 400m medley relays, bringing them to the top of the men’s overall team trophy standings.

Winners of this year’s BUCS awards will be announced virtually on December 8th.

#2 Sri Lanka Seeking Chinese Coaches

As reported by The Sunday Observer, the Sri Lanka Aquatic Sports Union (SLASU) is seeking out Chinese coaches as a means to develop its aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming. The Union is expecting to obtain these coaches from January so that they can focus on the Tokyo Olympics.

“The ban on Sri Lanka was there for the past two years but it was not felt this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But next year is important as we hope to be ready for the World Swimming Championship and the Tokyo Olympics,” said a senior official of SLASU.

The Sri Lankan federation is currently suspended by FINA over conflicts with the SLASU’s governance elections in 2015.

#3 Joseph Schooling Now has his Own App

2016 Olympic gold medalist in the men’s 100m fly, Joseph Schooling of Singapore, has launched his very own fitness app called Schooling Sport.

The app is aimed at all athletic levels and provides a smart biofeedback training system with real-time and interactive audio coaching based on users’ VO2max (the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise) and heart rate. (The Straits Times)

Exercises and training plans range from running to yoga designed by Schooling in partnership with Pear Sports and his swimmer’s strength coach Clint Martin. Schooling makes an appearance in 15 of the workouts.

Subscriptions, which provide users with access to all workouts, are available from $5.99 a month and from $60 a year. Schooling Sport can be downloaded from the App Store (Schooling Sport for iOS) and Google Play store (Schooling Sport for Android).

#4 Top Danish Swim Club Named

Denmark’s recent national club championships saw Sigma SWIM 1 take the 1st division title with a total of 22,964 points ahead of runner-up Aalborg Swimming Club who accumulated 22,011 points. Swimming Club KVIK Kastrup rounded out the top 3 clubs with 21.707 points.

Completed earlier this month, the championships involve Denmark’s swimming clubs competing against each other in the battle to be able to call themselves Denmark’s best club.

The three swimming clubs have shared the medals between them for the past six years . See all results here.

#5 Retired Guam Swimming Star and UMass Water Polo Player Dead at 42

Claudia Ruth Clement Lamparzyk, one of Guam’s best competitive swimmers in the 1990s, died on November 16th at 42 years of age. The mother of two and wife of Matt Lamparzyk died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Lamparzyk’s aquatic career representing Guam included winning bronze medals at the South Pacific Games in both Papua New Guinea and Tahiti. She also competed at the University of Massachusetts’ water polo team, becoming one of the Minutemen’s top scorers.

“Claudia was a very kind and energetic swimmer,” said Frank Flores, friend and 1995 SPG swim team captain. “She always worked so hard and she won a bronze medal in the South Pacific Games in 1995 for an event she really didn’t like.” [the 400m IM]

“I remember how surprised she was when she won the bronze medal,” he said. “And, I really loved seeing the joy and excitement on her face. Before she won the medal, she finished the race, looked up, and just realized she won … and she was jumping up and down on the deck and thanked coach for signing her up for an event that she didn’t really want to swim.”

There is a GoFundMe page here to help raise funds for the family.