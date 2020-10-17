FHSAA Class 1A State Champ Conor Cranfield Sends Verbal Commitment to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Conor Cranfield from Fort Meyers, Florida has verbally committed to the United States Naval Academy for 2021-22.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the U.S. Naval Academy. I chose the Naval Academy because of the brotherhood amongst team members, great coaching staff, and academic excellence. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this process. I am also grateful for the opportunity to serve our country and cannot wait to see what the future holds. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

Cranfield is a senior at Bishop Verot High School, where he is School Captain of the Community System. He is the reigning Florida High School Class 1A State Champion in the 500 free, having won the title in November 2019 with 4:26.66. He also took fifth in the 200 free (1:40.65), anchored the 8th-place 200 medley relay (21.71), and swam the 4th leg of the 7th-place 400 free relay (46.86). Cranfield swims year-round with Swim Florida. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 400/800m free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/1500m free. He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 200/500/1650 free, notching a PB in the mile. He went best times in the 50/100/1000 free and 400 IM at the 2019 Florida Swimming LSC Spring Senior Championships (22.84/47.69/9:33.85 and 4:09.20) with top-16 finishes in the 100/200/500/1000 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:54.22

1000 free – 9:33.85

500 free – 4:26.66

200 free – 1:40.65

100 free – 47.69

400 IM – 4:09.20

Cranfield will join James Lyon as a Midshipman in the class of 2025. His best times would have scored for Navy in the 1650 free (12th) and 500 free (A final) at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. It took 1:40.28 in the 200 free and 4:02.02 in the 400 IM to get a second swim (the Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final).

