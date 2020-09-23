Winter Juniors Qualifier James Lyon (2021) Verbally Commits to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

James Lyon from Kailua, Hawaii has made a verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy and will head to Annapolis in the fall of 2021. Lyon is a senior at Punahou High School and swims year-round with the Aulea Swim Club.

Lyon trains under head coach Joe Glenn, who told SwimSwam his protégé “has great range across all strokes and distances.” A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 butterfly, he won the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM at the 2019 Hawaiian Swimming Senior Championships last November. He was also runner-up in the 200 free, 8th in the 100 free, and 13th in the 50 free and took home PBs in the 50/100/200 free. At Mt. Hood Futures last summer, he finaled in the 200 free and 200 fly and picked up new times in the LCM 200 free (1:56.62), 100 fly (58.09), and 200 fly (2:06.62).

In high school swimming, Lyon contributed to the winning 200 medley relay (23.08 butterfly leg) and led off the winning 400 free relay (47.58) at the 2020 HHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Individually, he was runner-up in the 500 free (4:36.46) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:41.85). He was named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All America team.

Lyon’s best SCY times are already fast enough to score for the Midshipmen in the B finals of the 100/200 fly at Patriot League Championships.

SCY:

100 fly: 50.11

200 fly: 1:50.85

200 free: 1:40.67

500 free: 4:36.46

200 back: 1:51.89

200 IM: 1:54.19

400 IM: 4:04.85

LCM

100 fly: 58.89

200 fly: 2:06.62

200 free: 1:56.51

400 free: 4:12.60

