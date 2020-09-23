CEO Swim Series: Tristan Lehari on Tritonwear Intel You Need to Swim Fast

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tristan Lehari, the CEO of Tritonwear, the top swim analytics company in the business. Tristan takes us through crunching the numbers on the swim side of things and how Tritonwear is able to bust out the mindblowing metrics that they do for every big race in the last Olympic quad.

