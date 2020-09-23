Winter Juniors-Qualifying Sprinter Morgan Bartley Verbally Commits to Rice

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Bartley from San Antonio, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the Rice University women’s swimming and diving team beginning in the 2021-22 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Rice University! Rice has so many great things to offer along with it’s incredible academic and athletic reputation. The team and the coaching staff were so welcoming and offered a program that was a perfect fit for me. Go Owls!!!🦉”

A senior at San Antonio’s Ronald Reagan High School, Bartley swims for her school team and for Alamo Area Aquatic Association. She specializes in sprint free and breast and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free.

At the 2020 Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships, she came in 3rd in the 50 free (23.43) and 7th in the 100 breast (1:03.81). She swam her best 50 free time at the 6A regional meet in January. A month later, at College Station Sectionals, she improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 100 free and 100 fly in prelims and in the LCM 100 free (58.93) in finals.

Bartley is a strong pick-up for Rice, who finished second to Florida International at the 2020 Conference-USA Championships. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast and 50 free, the B finals of the 100 fly and 200 IM, and the C final of the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.30

200 breast – 2:21.17

50 free – 23.29

100 free – 51.66

100 fly – 57.09

200 IM – 2:06.36

Bartley will join Megan Schultze and Sydney Morgan in the Owls’ class of 2025. Her sister Katelyn Bartley is currently a sophomore swimming for the Colorado State women’s swimming and diving team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.