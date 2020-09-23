U.S. Open Qualifier Sanna Peterson Gives Buckeyes Their 1st Verbal for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richmond, Virginia native Sanna Peterson has announced her intention to swim at The Ohio State University beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I chose The Ohio State University because of their awesome coaching staff and swimmers! I could tell they care about their swimmers both in and out of the pool and value character and hard work! The girls on their team are super outgoing and genuine, which made me feel like I would really fit in! Their team is so supportive of each other and focused on their team goals, which is something I’m super pumped to be apart [sic] of! Can’t wait to be a member of Buckeye Nation! GO BUCKS!!!”

A junior at Deep Run High School, Peterson swims year-round with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics and specializes in distance freestyle, backstroke, and IM. She competed at 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Championships in February, winning the consolation final of the 200 free (1:53.34). In March, she scored a handful of PBs at the Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. Placing 3rd in the 500 free, 8th in the 1650 free and 200 back, 11th in the 400 IM, and 17th in the 200 free, she took home new PBs in the 500/1000 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. This summer, at a pair of NOVA intrasquad meets, she improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 100/200/1650 free and 100 back. At last summer’s LSC Senior Long Course Championships, she notched PBs in the LCM 200/800/1500 free and 400 IM with top-8 performances in the 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM. She also competed at 2019 USA Swimming Women’s 5K Junior National Championship and placed 45th.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.95

500 free – 4:48.80

1000 free – 9:49.84

1650 free – 17:04.70

200 back – 1:59.27

100 back – 58.62

400 IM – 4:25.76

Peterson will have an impact on the Buckeyes’ mid-distance/distance group when she gets to Columbus, as much of the top performers will have graduated. She will overlap a year with Meredith Moellering (4:48.44/16:47.55).

