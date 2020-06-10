Summer Juniors Qualifier Megan Schultze Verbally Commits to Rice for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Schultze from Coon Rapids, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to Rice University for 2021-22, joining Sydney Morgan in the class of 2025. A rising junior at Coon Rapids High School, Schultze is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in breaststroke and butterfly.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Rice University! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for their support and for helping me get to this point! I can’t wait to be an owl!”

Schultze was an A-finalist in both the 100 fly (5th, 55.68) and the 100 breast (7th, 1:05.33) at the 2019 Minnesota AA High School State Championships in November. As a sophomore in 2018, she was 5th in the fly (56.10) and 4th in the breast (1:04.25).

In club swimming, where she represents Great Wolf Swim Team, Schultze is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100m breast (1:12.95) and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200y breast (2:17.52). She competed in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly at 2019 U.S. Open and at 2018 Winter Juniors West.

Last summer she achieved PBs in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM at NCSA Summer Championship. She placed 21st in the 50 breast and 30th in the 50 fly.

In March, Schultze picked up new times in the 100/200 back and 400 IM at Minnesota Swimming LSC Senior State Championships, placing 7th, 10th, and 2nd, respectively.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.51

200 breast – 2:17.52

100 fly – 55.47

200 IM – 2:04.14

400 IM – 4:25.48

100 back – 57.63

200 back – 2:04.48

Schultze’s best times would have scored for the Owls in the A finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM at 2020 Conference-USA Championships. She also would have been a B-finalist in the 200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM and a C-finalist in the 100 back.

