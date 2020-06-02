MOR’s Sydney Morgan (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Rice

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cary, North Carolina’s Sydney Morgan has announced her verbal commitment to Rice University for the 2021-22 season. A junior at Green Hope High School, Morgan is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in free, fly, and IM.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Rice University!! Thank you to my parents, teammates, and coaches who have helped me get here. Go Owls!!”

Morgan competed for Green Hope at the 2020 NCHSAA 4A State Championships in February, placing 4th in the 500 free (5:00.89), 9th in the 200 IM (2:06.13), 2nd in the 400 free relay (53.07 split) and 4th in the 200 medley relay (25.60 butterfly).

Morgan swims year-round for Marlins of Raleigh, having switched from TAC Titans after last summer’s championships. She competed for TAC at 2019 Greensboro Futures and at 2019 USA Swimming Women’s 5K National Championship. She placed 22nd in the 200 fly and 15th in the 400 IM in Greensboro. She swam the 500 free (35th), 200 breast (30th), 200 fly (30th), and 400 IM (24th) at Winter Juniors East and logged PBs in the 500 free and 200 fly. At Cary Sectionals in March, she had a busy meet competing in the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She updated her lifetime bests in the 1650 free and 400 IM and placed 8th in the 1000, 4th in the 1650, 8th in the 200 fly, 14th in the 200 IM, and 7th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:22.75

200 IM – 2:05.29

200 fly – 2:01.89

1650 free – 17:07.25

1000 free – 10:12.92

500 free – 4:56.28

200 free – 1:51.60

200 breast – 2:18.24

100 breast – 1:05.52

Morgan is a strong pickup for the Owls. Her best times would have earned spots in the A finals of the 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 IM and the B finals of the 200/500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM at 2020 Conference-USA Championships. Rice came in second at the conference meet.

